Joyce M. Basiletti, age 82, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Dover’s Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Born December 5, 1940, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Adrian and Helen Miller Weigand. Joyce graduated from Dover High School and married Donald L. Stealey. The couple had two sons and shared eleven years of marriage prior to Donald’s tragic passing in an accident in 1971. Later, on May 9, 1986, Joyce married John R. Basiletti, who survives. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – she dearly loved her family. Some of her favorite pastimes included camping, working jigsaw puzzles and taking road trips with John.

DOVER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO