Joyce M. Basiletti – January 4, 2022
Joyce M. Basiletti, age 82, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Dover’s Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Born December 5, 1940, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Adrian and Helen Miller Weigand. Joyce graduated from Dover High School and married Donald L. Stealey. The couple had two sons and shared eleven years of marriage prior to Donald’s tragic passing in an accident in 1971. Later, on May 9, 1986, Joyce married John R. Basiletti, who survives. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – she dearly loved her family. Some of her favorite pastimes included camping, working jigsaw puzzles and taking road trips with John.
Jean Mishler – January 3, 2023
Jean Mishler, age 92, of New Philadelphia passed away in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Jean was born in 1930, to the late Bill and Ginny (Martin) Poston. After graduation from high school, Jean was employed at the W.T. Grant Store in New Philadelphia...
Grace Maxine (Specht) Bochsler – January 3, 2022
Grace Maxine (Specht) Bochsler, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. Grace was born to the late Arthur and Mabel Swihart Specht on March 10, 1929, in Sugarcreek. The Specht family moved to Dover in 1943, and Grace graduated from Dover High School in 1947. She went on to attend secretarial college and soon afterward secured a position at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. She worked for the federal government for 31 years.
2023 Dates Announced for Art on the Alley
Mary Alice Reporting – A popular art celebration will be back for its 6th year in May and October. Art on the Alley invites the community to stroll down an alleyway in downtown New Philadelphia to view local artists and other vendors, as well as visit businesses. Demonstrations are...
