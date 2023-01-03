ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

crbjbizwire.com

JLL Continues Management with Recent Ownership Change

Charleston, SC – Citadel Mall announces that Singerman Real Estate, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, has assumed full ownership over the retail center in Charleston, South Carolina. JLL has managed the center since February 2017 and will continue to serve as the management company moving forward. Citadel Mall...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
ccjdigital.com

ATS Logistics acquired by Charleston port behemoth

ATS Logistics, a Charleston, S.C.-based provider of transportation and warehousing services, has been acquired by Harbor Logistics, an asset-based provider of transportation, truck/rail transload and warehousing services also based in Charleston. Under Micah Mallace, president of Harbor Logistics and the former Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Charleston, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry high schoolers celebrate graduation after transferring to innovative academy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — High school students from the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy are graduating Friday, Jan. 6. The Lowcountry Acceleration Academy helps students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, offering an individualized course of study to Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County students. Students can do coursework individually, taking advantage of intensive one-on-one coaching on the academy campus and via Zoom and phone tutoring sessions.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston

Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project

The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands

The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Hussey Gay Bell, Charleston Expands with the Hires of Godwin and Gaul

Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hires of Civil Supervisor, Mr. William “Bret” Godwin, PE and Civil Designer, Mr. Joseph Gaul, EIT. Bret joins the firm with experience designing and managing industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and water and wastewater projects. He will manage and oversee design efforts for the firm’s civil projects in multiple markets including industrial, commercial, residential, education and government. Bret obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina. He is also a retired Naval Officer with over 21 years of active-duty service.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

David Jablonowski Promoted to Senior Consultant at Knowledge Capital Group

Knowledge Capital Group [KCG] is pleased to announce the promotion of David Jablonowski to Senior Consultant. David joined the KCG team in April of 2022 and has since helped drive key client engagements and has made himself an invaluable asset to the team. In his new role as Senior Consultant, David will take a leadership role on projects and help the team deliver key strategic and operational optimization engagements.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Lowcountry Food Bank’s Kara Moore Named to No Kid Hungry’s Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort

CHARLESTON S.C. – Lowcountry Food Bank's Director of Child Hunger Programs, Kara Moore, has been named to No Kid Hungry’s 2023 Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort. Kara Moore is one of 12 professionals named to this cohort, who have been exemplary in their work to end hunger in their communities through the Summer and Afterschool Meals Programs.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
carolinatails.org

Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero

This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
RIDGELAND, SC

