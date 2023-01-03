Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
JLL Continues Management with Recent Ownership Change
Charleston, SC – Citadel Mall announces that Singerman Real Estate, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, has assumed full ownership over the retail center in Charleston, South Carolina. JLL has managed the center since February 2017 and will continue to serve as the management company moving forward. Citadel Mall...
St. Stephen Library To Host Heirs Property Q&A With Local Attorney
The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the South Carolina Bar, invites customers to participate in Law Talk Series, Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 – 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Library The post St. Stephen Library To Host Heirs Property Q&A With Local Attorney appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
counton2.com
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
ccjdigital.com
ATS Logistics acquired by Charleston port behemoth
ATS Logistics, a Charleston, S.C.-based provider of transportation and warehousing services, has been acquired by Harbor Logistics, an asset-based provider of transportation, truck/rail transload and warehousing services also based in Charleston. Under Micah Mallace, president of Harbor Logistics and the former Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Charleston, the...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry high schoolers celebrate graduation after transferring to innovative academy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — High school students from the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy are graduating Friday, Jan. 6. The Lowcountry Acceleration Academy helps students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, offering an individualized course of study to Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County students. Students can do coursework individually, taking advantage of intensive one-on-one coaching on the academy campus and via Zoom and phone tutoring sessions.
Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
Charleston City Paper
Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston
Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
multihousingnews.com
Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project
The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
crbjbizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell, Charleston Expands with the Hires of Godwin and Gaul
Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hires of Civil Supervisor, Mr. William “Bret” Godwin, PE and Civil Designer, Mr. Joseph Gaul, EIT. Bret joins the firm with experience designing and managing industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and water and wastewater projects. He will manage and oversee design efforts for the firm’s civil projects in multiple markets including industrial, commercial, residential, education and government. Bret obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina. He is also a retired Naval Officer with over 21 years of active-duty service.
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
crbjbizwire.com
David Jablonowski Promoted to Senior Consultant at Knowledge Capital Group
Knowledge Capital Group [KCG] is pleased to announce the promotion of David Jablonowski to Senior Consultant. David joined the KCG team in April of 2022 and has since helped drive key client engagements and has made himself an invaluable asset to the team. In his new role as Senior Consultant, David will take a leadership role on projects and help the team deliver key strategic and operational optimization engagements.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
VIDEO: Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
crbjbizwire.com
Lowcountry Food Bank’s Kara Moore Named to No Kid Hungry’s Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort
CHARLESTON S.C. – Lowcountry Food Bank's Director of Child Hunger Programs, Kara Moore, has been named to No Kid Hungry’s 2023 Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort. Kara Moore is one of 12 professionals named to this cohort, who have been exemplary in their work to end hunger in their communities through the Summer and Afterschool Meals Programs.
live5news.com
2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
carolinatails.org
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero
This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
Virtual career fair for displaced job seekers happening Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 25 employers including Comcast, Anthem, and Dell are set to attend the Charleston Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, January 5. JobFairX is hosting the event for job seekers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 75,000 people displaced from their jobs due to the pandemic, JobFairX says this is an […]
