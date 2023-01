Grace Maxine (Specht) Bochsler, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. Grace was born to the late Arthur and Mabel Swihart Specht on March 10, 1929, in Sugarcreek. The Specht family moved to Dover in 1943, and Grace graduated from Dover High School in 1947. She went on to attend secretarial college and soon afterward secured a position at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. She worked for the federal government for 31 years.

