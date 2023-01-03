Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Leaked documents show Amazon's seller lending business is booming. But the company's economists are worried about defaulters.
Amazon economists expect its seller lending program to double the volume of loans underwritten this year, though repayment rates are expected to drop.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Some bosses are using the threat of a possible recession this year to give workers an ultimatum: Come back to the office or be fired
Some companies are threatening termination without pay for workers who refuse to return to the office, WSJ reports.
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
CNBC
Charts suggest oil, natural gas and wheat could be due for a ‘boom,’ Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Automakers are pouring millions into "flying taxis"
Nobody's putting wings on automobiles, but carmakers have emerged as key partners for a bevy of aviation startups working on electric "air taxis." Why it matters: It's a critical time for the emerging urban air mobility sector. Several leading developers of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are aiming...
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
marketplace.org
Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply
The auto industry is coming off a difficult year. In 2022, the semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. Last year’s new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.
insideevs.com
US: General Motors Plug-In Car Sales Hit A New Record In Q4 2022
General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
The world's most powerful turbine produces energy for the first time
The prototype of the Vestas V236, a 15 MW wind turbine, was recently installed at the Østerild National test center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark, and spun to make its first kWh of power, the manufacturer said in a press release. This is currently the world's most powerful wind turbine installed.
electrek.co
Tesla signs a new agreement to secure lithium supply
Tesla has signed a new updated agreement to secure lithium supply from Piedmont Lithium as automakers rush to secure battery material. In order to help accelerate the transition to electric transportation, Tesla has become increasingly involved in the raw material supply chain for battery cells. Despite only now starting the...
