Maine State

NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
CNBC

These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030

Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Top Speed

Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?

As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Axios

Automakers are pouring millions into "flying taxis"

Nobody's putting wings on automobiles, but carmakers have emerged as key partners for a bevy of aviation startups working on electric "air taxis." Why it matters: It's a critical time for the emerging urban air mobility sector. Several leading developers of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are aiming...
GEORGIA STATE
marketplace.org

Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply

The auto industry is coming off a difficult year. In 2022, the semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. Last year’s new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.
insideevs.com

US: General Motors Plug-In Car Sales Hit A New Record In Q4 2022

General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
electrek.co

Tesla signs a new agreement to secure lithium supply

Tesla has signed a new updated agreement to secure lithium supply from Piedmont Lithium as automakers rush to secure battery material. In order to help accelerate the transition to electric transportation, Tesla has become increasingly involved in the raw material supply chain for battery cells. Despite only now starting the...

