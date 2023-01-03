Read full article on original website
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Starks did the damn thing. AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Both men battled back and fourth with J.A.S getting involved multiple times but, in the end, Ricky cleaned house and picked up the win her Jericho with a spear. Sadly for him, he couldn’t celebrate because the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked him. Action Andretti ran out with a chair to make the save and had the upper hand momentarily, but the numbers game caught up with Action and Ricky. Hager then powerbombed Ricky through a table at ringside to end the segment.
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Thanks AEW And WWE Stars For Being In Japan For Her
Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
HipHopDX.com
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
wrestlinginc.com
B-Fab Training With Veteran WWE Star
Natalya might be taking time off from WWE right now due to a nasal injury, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to work inside the ring, sharing an image of herself training with Hit Row member B-Fab inside the squared circle. Natalya shared the image because B-Fab had brought...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
bodyslam.net
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
bodyslam.net
Huge Stipulation Added To Potential AEW Revolution Championship Match
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF could take place, but on one condition. Bryan Danielson beat Tony Nese tonight on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Bryan called out MJF and wanted to fight him. MJF of course would not step into the ring and stayed on the ramp. He won’t fight now. But, if Bryan wants a shot at the AEW World Title, he has to become number one contender. The way to do that? Win every single week on AEW Dynamite until February 8th and then he will get a title shot at Revolution. Bryan accepted on the condition that when he wins, he gets to pick the stipulation for Revolution. MJF accepted and then Bryan revealed that the Revolution stipulation will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Bryan promises to expose MJF as a wrestler at Revolution.
Pro Wrestling NOAH's Kongo Confronts Los Ingobernables de Japon Backstage At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pro Wrestling NOAH invades NJPW again. Kenoh led Kongo members Katsuhiko Nakajima, Tadasuke, Hajime Ohara and Hi69 into a backstage altercation with Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI) at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The altercation happened after LIJ lost to Hiroshi Tanhashi, Keiji Muto, & Shota Umino...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Plans Revealed
The plans have been revealed. AEW Dynamite is live on TBS at 8/7c tonight from Seattle, Washington. We know of most of the matches going into the show, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported the full list of plans for tonight’s event. You can see the plans below which include some small spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces Attendance Number For Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan has been on very strict restrictions regarding their crowd ever since the pandemic. From half crowds, to no noise crowds, they slowly but surely worked with the government to abide by the rules and work towards getting crowds back. Now, though they’re not fully back to 100%, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom held the most fans in attendance since the pandemic began. Today, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 had an attendance of 26,085 fans watching the event live in the Tokyo Dome. And the best part, they were all allowed to make noise!
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Officially Announces KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone IWGP Title Match For Battle In The Valley
NJPW has officially announced that KAIRI will defend the IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone at the upcoming Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th in San Jose, California. NJPW’s official Twitter account wrote:. “OFFICIAL! Battle in the Valley February 18, San Jose Civic IWGP Women’s...
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
