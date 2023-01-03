ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE

As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite

Starks did the damn thing. AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Both men battled back and fourth with J.A.S getting involved multiple times but, in the end, Ricky cleaned house and picked up the win her Jericho with a spear. Sadly for him, he couldn’t celebrate because the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked him. Action Andretti ran out with a chair to make the save and had the upper hand momentarily, but the numbers game caught up with Action and Ricky. Hager then powerbombed Ricky through a table at ringside to end the segment.
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast

It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite

AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Lineup Revealed

AEW Battle Of The Belts V is live in Seattle following AEW Rampage on TNT. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes Championship matches for the TBS, Tag Team and All-Atlantic Titles. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Battle Of The Belts...
AEW Dynamite Plans Revealed

The plans have been revealed. AEW Dynamite is live on TBS at 8/7c tonight from Seattle, Washington. We know of most of the matches going into the show, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported the full list of plans for tonight’s event. You can see the plans below which include some small spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
Huge Stipulation Added To Potential AEW Revolution Championship Match

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF could take place, but on one condition. Bryan Danielson beat Tony Nese tonight on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Bryan called out MJF and wanted to fight him. MJF of course would not step into the ring and stayed on the ramp. He won’t fight now. But, if Bryan wants a shot at the AEW World Title, he has to become number one contender. The way to do that? Win every single week on AEW Dynamite until February 8th and then he will get a title shot at Revolution. Bryan accepted on the condition that when he wins, he gets to pick the stipulation for Revolution. MJF accepted and then Bryan revealed that the Revolution stipulation will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Bryan promises to expose MJF as a wrestler at Revolution.
MLW Fusion Results – 1/5/23

Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5th. Matches were taped on September 18th from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) – It is announced that the World Title Last...
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW

Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
Bianca Belair Shows Off Aftermath of Alexa Bliss’ Attack On RAW

Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss throughout the match. Little Miss Bliss snapped after she Bray Wyatt’s moth logo flicker on the giant screen. The challenger attacked the referee and the champion. Bliss destroyed Bianca by slamming her head-first onto the steel steps twice. Alexa left the match which never...
Ronda Rousey Wants To Try Her Hand In The Women’s Tag Team Division In WWE

As seen on the previous episode of Friday Night Smackdown, The Baddest Woman On The Planet ended up dropping the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be quite a shocking result. While speaking during her gaming stream, Ronda Rousey was asked when she would be...
Record Viewership Numbers Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 17 On NJPW World

Record numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome. NJPW has previously announced that 26,085 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, its been revealed that 92,409 unique users were watching the event live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas, which was a record viewership number for the service. NJPW put out a statement.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Live Results – 1/6/23 – Three Championship Matches

Tonight’s AEW Battle Of The Belts will air live after AEW Rampage tonight. On tonight’s card, Kip Sabian will challenge Orange Cassidy for the All Atlantic Championship, with Jade Cargill also defending her TBS Championship against Skye Blue. Also featuring on the show, will be a tag title rematch from Wednesday’s Dynamite. The Acclaimed will battle Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team Championships in a No Holds Barred match.
Dax Harwood Reflects On The Responses To His First Podcast Episode

Dax Harwood loves the feedback. Dax Harwood has his first FTR podcast last week covering the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation and following the show, there was tons of feedback online with Dax even trending at one point. Some negative responses, but a lot of positive responses as well. Dax said be will never lie to his fans and will always be truthful despite any negative responses. Dax’s co-host Matt Koon asked him about the responses and if he’s seen them and if he saw how many views the podcast got and if it surprised him.
WWE Officially Moves Sasha Banks To Alumni Section On Official Website

Following her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, WWE have finally removed Banks from their roster on WWE.com. WWE quietly moved Sasha Banks to their alumni section. Her name is now included among those who used to work for WWE, but they are no longer with the company. Naomi was not included in that move, which is very interesting. The Glow is still listed as an active Superstar.
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Drop In Viewership This Week

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic. December 28th’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic.

