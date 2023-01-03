Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Starks did the damn thing. AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Both men battled back and fourth with J.A.S getting involved multiple times but, in the end, Ricky cleaned house and picked up the win her Jericho with a spear. Sadly for him, he couldn’t celebrate because the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked him. Action Andretti ran out with a chair to make the save and had the upper hand momentarily, but the numbers game caught up with Action and Ricky. Hager then powerbombed Ricky through a table at ringside to end the segment.
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
bodyslam.net
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
bodyslam.net
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
bodyslam.net
Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap
Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
bodyslam.net
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Lineup Revealed
AEW Battle Of The Belts V is live in Seattle following AEW Rampage on TNT. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes Championship matches for the TBS, Tag Team and All-Atlantic Titles. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Battle Of The Belts...
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live Results – 1/4/23
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s biggest show of the year is here. 25,000 fans packed into the Tokyo Dome headlined by Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White for the IWGP Championship. You can check out the results below. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 – 1/4/23. Three Minute Exhibition: Ryohei Oiwa vs Boltin...
bodyslam.net
John Cena Posts TikTok Of Him Hanging Out With New Day And Jimmy Uso Backstage At Last Week’s SmackDown
The Face that Runs the Place had not wrestled a single match in 2022 and his streak of wrestling once every year for the last 20 years was in deep jeopardy. However, John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
bodyslam.net
Konnan Says Tony Khan Doesn’t Know What To Do With Talent Like Will Ospreay
A classic example of this problem is Miro, former WWE Superstar Rusev. The former TNT Champion started his AEW career strong, but he has been floundering in recent months. Another good example of this issue in AEW is Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay wrestled a couple of matches for AEW between...
bodyslam.net
CMLL Martes de Arena México Results (1/3/2023)
CMLL presented its show “Martes de Arena Mexico” on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The event took place at the Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico, and aired live on CMLL’s YouTube Channel. You can read the results for the show below. – Chamuel, Atomo & Perrito Sacaryas...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Results – 1/5/23
IMPACT Wrestling aired on AXSTV Thursday night and featured Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde to kick off the show and Chris Sabin battled Matt Cardona in the main event. You can check out full results below. IMPACT Wrestling 1/5/23. Masha Slamovich def. Taylor Wilde. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve) def....
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Is Doing Well After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle is doing well after his double knee surgery. While speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle opened up a bit about his double knee replacement. He said that things are going a bit better, but there was a time when he “hit a wall.”. “I’m doing...
bodyslam.net
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Reflects On The Responses To His First Podcast Episode
Dax Harwood loves the feedback. Dax Harwood has his first FTR podcast last week covering the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation and following the show, there was tons of feedback online with Dax even trending at one point. Some negative responses, but a lot of positive responses as well. Dax said be will never lie to his fans and will always be truthful despite any negative responses. Dax’s co-host Matt Koon asked him about the responses and if he’s seen them and if he saw how many views the podcast got and if it surprised him.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic. December 28th’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results – 1/5/23
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5th. Matches were taped on September 18th from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) – It is announced that the World Title Last...
bodyslam.net
Record Viewership Numbers Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 17 On NJPW World
Record numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome. NJPW has previously announced that 26,085 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, its been revealed that 92,409 unique users were watching the event live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas, which was a record viewership number for the service. NJPW put out a statement.
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Becomes The IWGP United States Champion At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega co-main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGO United States Championship. This was not a match, this was a fight, a war, a brutal beating. Kenny Omega picked up the win after a hard-fought battle which saw tables used, exposed turnbuckles, a bloody Ospreay and Omega drilling his knee right through Ospreay’s face. Now, the AEW star holds NJPW gold once again and will be taking the US title back to the United States.
bodyslam.net
Falls Count Anywhere Match Set For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Rich Swann is ready for war. Steve Maclin has become obsessed with gaining an opportunity at the World Championship and targeting former champion, Rich Swann. A match between the two in December ended in a double count-out, with referees having to break both men apart. Now, Rich Swann has challenged Maclin to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view on Friday, January 13. But, not just any match, a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
