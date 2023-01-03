ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 17

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-13 with just one game left in the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.

With just one game left to be played, we’re winding down on the 2022 season and looking ahead to a busy 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is trending toward a top-2 draft pick to address an important need.

If the season were to end today, the Bears would hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With Chicago’s loss to the Lions, they’ve maintained control of the second overall pick and locked down (at worse) a top-four selection.

The Bears remain in contention for the No. 1 overall pick heading into the final week. If the Texans beat the Colts and Chicago loses to the Vikings, the Bears would land that first overall selection.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 17, courtesy of Tankathon.

NOTE: With the Bills-Bengals game being suspended Monday night, only picks 1-25 are up to date.

Houston Texans (2-13-1)

Chicago Bears (3-13)

Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (4-12)

Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

Carolina Panthers (6-10)

Philadelphia Eagles; from New Orleans Saints (7-9)

Tennessee Titans (7-9)

Houston Texans; from Cleveland Browns (7-9)

New York Jets (7-9)

Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Detroit Lions (8-8)

Miami Dolphins (8-8) FORFEITED

Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

New England Patriots (8-8)

New York Giants (9-6-1)

Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

Denver Broncos; from San Francisco (12-4)

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

