Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information
HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
theblock.co
Silvergate shares plunge as company cuts workforce amid 'transformational shift'
Silvergate customers withdrew $8.1 billion in digital assets in the fourth quarter. Shares in the bank were trading around $12 shortly after the open, down around 43%. The bank announced it was laying off 40% of staff due to “economic realities” facing the industry. Shares in crypto-friendly bank...
Durham tech company at risk of bankruptcy, delisting from New York Stock Exchange
NYSE compliance is the latest hurdle for the firm, which moved from California to the Triangle in 2020.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
Genesis CEO tells clients the crypto brokerage needs more time to get its finances in order as Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss says the exchange is owed nearly $1 billion
The interim CEO of Genesis said that the firm is "committed to moving as quickly as possible" but will need more time to sort out its finances.
Everspan Names Darwin Lucas Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Everspan Group (“Everspan”), a specialty property and casualty insurance platform rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced the appointment of Darwin Lucas as Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer. He will report directly to Steve Dresner, President of Everspan, and will oversee the company’s program business and reinsurance relationships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005301/en/ Darwin Lucas (pictured) has been named Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer for Everspan Group. (Photo: Business Wire)
astaga.com
Why This Billionaire Venture Capitalist Believes Bitcoin Will Climb To $250,000 This Year
The 12 months 2022 was a tough one for the broader crypto market. Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency on this planet, suffered greater than 60% in value decline, whereas the market misplaced greater than $1.3 trillion in worth. This drop implies that buyers have seen the worth of their portfolios...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Clearing House Appoints David Watson as CEO
The Clearing House (TCH) announced that President & CEO Jim Aramanda will be retiring in early-2023, “after 15 years leading the company.”. Aramanda will be “succeeded by David Watson, who most recently served as Chief Product Officer of Swift.” In this role, Watson maintained responsibility “for Swift’s product engineering, development, and innovation with focus on the company’s services to banking, securities, market infrastructure, and corporate customers.”
bitcoinist.com
SEC Says No To Binance’s Acquisition Of Voyager Digital Assets
Last month, bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital accepted Binance.US’s bid to purchase its assets for over $1 billion. This had come through after the collapse of FTX, the exchange that was originally accepted to acquire the lender’s assets. The acquisition was subject to a court hearing scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 5, 2023, but the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has now objected to the deal.
coinjournal.net
Cowen downgrades Coinbase to market perform
Cowen cited the absence of clarity on a possible trading volume recovery after FTX collapsed. Coinbase has features that make it one of the safest platforms to trade. Financial services and investment firm Cowen, which has locations throughout the US, Europe, and several in Asia, downgraded cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase shares from outperform to market perform.
Fortune
Chime review 2023: Doesn’t charge any fees but has limited account options
The fintech company has checking and savings accounts but no money market or CDs.
cryptoslate.com
Genesis owner Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management subsidiary
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is shutting down its wealth management subsidiary HQ Digital, The Information reported Jan. 5, citing an internal memo. According to the report, HQ Digital halted operations on Jan. 2; it was launched in June 2022 and operated for just over half a year. The author of...
