Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information

HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
theblock.co

Silvergate shares plunge as company cuts workforce amid 'transformational shift'

Silvergate customers withdrew $8.1 billion in digital assets in the fourth quarter. Shares in the bank were trading around $12 shortly after the open, down around 43%. The bank announced it was laying off 40% of staff due to “economic realities” facing the industry. Shares in crypto-friendly bank...
The Associated Press

Everspan Names Darwin Lucas Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Everspan Group (“Everspan”), a specialty property and casualty insurance platform rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced the appointment of Darwin Lucas as Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer. He will report directly to Steve Dresner, President of Everspan, and will oversee the company’s program business and reinsurance relationships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005301/en/ Darwin Lucas (pictured) has been named Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer for Everspan Group. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com

The Clearing House Appoints David Watson as CEO

The Clearing House (TCH) announced that President & CEO Jim Aramanda will be retiring in early-2023, “after 15 years leading the company.”. Aramanda will be “succeeded by David Watson, who most recently served as Chief Product Officer of Swift.” In this role, Watson maintained responsibility “for Swift’s product engineering, development, and innovation with focus on the company’s services to banking, securities, market infrastructure, and corporate customers.”
bitcoinist.com

SEC Says No To Binance’s Acquisition Of Voyager Digital Assets

Last month, bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital accepted Binance.US’s bid to purchase its assets for over $1 billion. This had come through after the collapse of FTX, the exchange that was originally accepted to acquire the lender’s assets. The acquisition was subject to a court hearing scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 5, 2023, but the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has now objected to the deal.
TEXAS STATE
coinjournal.net

Cowen downgrades Coinbase to market perform

Cowen cited the absence of clarity on a possible trading volume recovery after FTX collapsed. Coinbase has features that make it one of the safest platforms to trade. Financial services and investment firm Cowen, which has locations throughout the US, Europe, and several in Asia, downgraded cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase shares from outperform to market perform.
cryptoslate.com

Genesis owner Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management subsidiary

Digital Currency Group (DCG) is shutting down its wealth management subsidiary HQ Digital, The Information reported Jan. 5, citing an internal memo. According to the report, HQ Digital halted operations on Jan. 2; it was launched in June 2022 and operated for just over half a year. The author of...

