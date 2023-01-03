Crypto Solana lost nearly all value as projects bail

Credit: Amjith/Unsplash

Solana, once touted as a rival to Ethereum, has seen a significant decline in value this year. The token is currently down 94% for the year after a 70% drop following the collapse of FTX in November.

Solana has also seen a number of crypto projects leave its ecosystem, with DeGods and Y00ts announcing plans to migrate to Ethereum and Polygon, respectively.

It received significant support and investment from Sam Bankman-Fried and his subsidiaries, with Solana Labs raising $314.2 million and receiving backing from Alameda Research in 2021.

Sam Bankman-Fried Backs Solana Black-Chain

Bankman-Fried also built a decentralized exchange called Serum using the Solana blockchain. In November, the Solana Foundation revealed that FTX and Alameda had purchased over 50.5 million Solana tokens, worth approximately $500 million, which will remain “locked” until 2028.

However, the Foundation also had around $1 million in cash or assets on the FTX platform at the time of the exchange’s liquidity shortages in November.

Despite the setbacks, Solana remains a popular platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and has a strong developer community. It has a high transaction speed and low fees, making it a viable option for dApp developers looking for an alternative to Ethereum.

The recent drop in value and departure of some projects from the Solana ecosystem has called into question its long-term viability as a leading blockchain platform.

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Challenges This Year

Credit: Pierre Borthiry/Unsplash

It is worth noting that the overall cryptocurrency market has faced challenges this year, with Bitcoin and other major tokens seeing significant fluctuations in value. The recent market crash has also impacted the value of Solana and other smaller altcoins.

In the face of these challenges, it remains to be seen if Solana can recover and regain its position as a strong competitor in the cryptocurrency market.

It will likely depend on the continued support of its developer community and the success of dApps built on the platform, as well as its ability to weather the overall market volatility. So, it can be concluded that Solana’s future prospects are uncertain at this time.