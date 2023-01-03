ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE
WTWO/WAWV

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead

We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Fredericktown Woman Injured in Crash

(St. Charles County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 72 year old Rhonda L.Wensink, is recovering after suffering moderate injuries during a one car crash in St. Charles County Wednesday morning just after 11 o'clock. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Wensink was driving west on the Highway 364 ramp to Central School Road C, when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and splashed water onto the windshield of Wensink's car. The water, and the glare from the sun, obstructed Wensink's vision causing her to lose control of the vehicle. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail. Wensink, who was wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Water Rescue

(St. Francois County, MO) The water rescue team with the Irondale Fire Protection District is receiving praise after a successful conclusion to a water incident Wednesday afternoon. According to information posted on the Irondale Fire Protection District's Facebook page , the team was called to help the Leadwood Fire Department with a water recuse. Details of the rescue's circumstances, location, and number of those involved weren't reported yet it is known all individuals were brought to safety quickly and officiantly. No emergency responders were reported injured. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kjfmradio.com

Weekly Capitol Report from Mo. Rep. Chad Perkins

MISSOURI — Rep. Perkins is looking forward to working with colleagues this session and tackling many issues that will bring benefits to all Missourians. Among the issues that Rep. Perkins will focus on are; workforce development, initiative petition reform, and tackling crime in St. Louis. Regarding workforce development, Rep. Perkins said, “The need for a more skilled workforce has become painfully obvious over the past few years. Not only do we need to train more workers for these jobs, we need to invest in the trade and vocational schools that will carry out this mission. Additionally, state and local governments developing partnerships with private business will help facilitate this important task.” He continued, “Workforce development is a top priority for me and though it is difficult to get legislation across the finish line, I believe this issue has bipartisan support and will be a great benefit to not only the 40th District, but the whole state.”
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

