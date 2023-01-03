MISSOURI — Rep. Perkins is looking forward to working with colleagues this session and tackling many issues that will bring benefits to all Missourians. Among the issues that Rep. Perkins will focus on are; workforce development, initiative petition reform, and tackling crime in St. Louis. Regarding workforce development, Rep. Perkins said, “The need for a more skilled workforce has become painfully obvious over the past few years. Not only do we need to train more workers for these jobs, we need to invest in the trade and vocational schools that will carry out this mission. Additionally, state and local governments developing partnerships with private business will help facilitate this important task.” He continued, “Workforce development is a top priority for me and though it is difficult to get legislation across the finish line, I believe this issue has bipartisan support and will be a great benefit to not only the 40th District, but the whole state.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO