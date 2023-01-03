Read full article on original website
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
Fredericktown Woman Injured in Crash
(St. Charles County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 72 year old Rhonda L.Wensink, is recovering after suffering moderate injuries during a one car crash in St. Charles County Wednesday morning just after 11 o'clock. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Wensink was driving west on the Highway 364 ramp to Central School Road C, when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and splashed water onto the windshield of Wensink's car. The water, and the glare from the sun, obstructed Wensink's vision causing her to lose control of the vehicle. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail. Wensink, who was wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
St. Francois County Water Rescue
(St. Francois County, MO) The water rescue team with the Irondale Fire Protection District is receiving praise after a successful conclusion to a water incident Wednesday afternoon. According to information posted on the Irondale Fire Protection District's Facebook page , the team was called to help the Leadwood Fire Department with a water recuse. Details of the rescue's circumstances, location, and number of those involved weren't reported yet it is known all individuals were brought to safety quickly and officiantly. No emergency responders were reported injured. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weekly Capitol Report from Mo. Rep. Chad Perkins
MISSOURI — Rep. Perkins is looking forward to working with colleagues this session and tackling many issues that will bring benefits to all Missourians. Among the issues that Rep. Perkins will focus on are; workforce development, initiative petition reform, and tackling crime in St. Louis. Regarding workforce development, Rep. Perkins said, “The need for a more skilled workforce has become painfully obvious over the past few years. Not only do we need to train more workers for these jobs, we need to invest in the trade and vocational schools that will carry out this mission. Additionally, state and local governments developing partnerships with private business will help facilitate this important task.” He continued, “Workforce development is a top priority for me and though it is difficult to get legislation across the finish line, I believe this issue has bipartisan support and will be a great benefit to not only the 40th District, but the whole state.”
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
