The city of La Joya will start the new year with a new lawyer. City Attorney Roberto Jackson announced his resignation during a City Council meeting on Dec. 13. “I have some great news. Luckily, I will no longer be your attorney for the city of La Joya,” Jackson said on Dec. 13, moments before the City Council adjourned. “Everything’s gone well at our office and, because of the proper allocation of the resources and time, I have to spend it all on my business.”

LA JOYA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO