progresstimes.net
La Joya city attorney resigns to focus on his law office
The city of La Joya will start the new year with a new lawyer. City Attorney Roberto Jackson announced his resignation during a City Council meeting on Dec. 13. “I have some great news. Luckily, I will no longer be your attorney for the city of La Joya,” Jackson said on Dec. 13, moments before the City Council adjourned. “Everything’s gone well at our office and, because of the proper allocation of the resources and time, I have to spend it all on my business.”
progresstimes.net
Mission holds swearing-in ceremony for new city attorney
Mission welcomed a new attorney to City Hall on Tuesday. City Attorney Victor Flores was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeff Boyd during a brief ceremony at City Hall. “Mr. Flores is, as you know, a dedicated family man. He is a man of faith. He...
sbnewspaper.com
District Court bailiff arrested
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at about 6 p.m., Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators were informed of a video posted on Facebook in which an off-duty Cameron County District Court Bailiff, identified as Armando Lozano, can allegedly be seen discharging a firearm in the direction of several habitations. According to...
kurv.com
Deadly Smuggling Run Results In Murder Charge Against Sullivan City Man
A murder charge has been filed against a Sullivan City man stemming from a deadly human smuggling crash north of La Joya two months ago. 24-year-old Raul Botello was speeding away from a DPS trooper who had tried to pull him over on Mile 7 Road the morning of November 2nd. But Botello lost control of his pickup truck after turning onto Jara Chinas Road, the truck flipped over several times, and several undocumented immigrants were thrown out.
progresstimes.net
Businessman pays back $90,000 in Hidalgo County EMS bankruptcy case
A businessman who received more than $500,000 from Hidalgo County EMS before the company declared bankruptcy agreed to pay back $90,000 in December but admitted no wrongdoing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved the settlement agreement between McAllen businessman Jose Luis Trejo and trustee Christopher Murray, who is handling the Hidalgo County EMS case, on Dec. 19.
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 997 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 997 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5. A man from Weslaco and a female from Mission died as a result of the virus. All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with...
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges […]
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
Investigation underway after ‘potential threat’ at IDEA Frontier, school says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA public schools released a statement Friday after a “potential threat” was made at IDEA Frontier. ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA Public Schools, who issued a statement in reference to the potential threat, saying: “On Wednesday, IDEA Frontier was notified of a potential threat made by an individual who was removed […]
sbnewspaper.com
Migrants found stuck under Los Indios Port of Entry Bridge
Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted seven smuggling events leading to 36 arrests, including four rescues from under a Port of Entry bridge. On December 31, Kingsville Border Patrol Station (KIN) agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration...
KRGV
CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
sbnewspaper.com
Man charged with Child Endangerment
On December 27, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3300 Block of Ricardo Rd. in San Benito, in reference to a family disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the alleged victim who stated she had a verbal argument with her spouse, Alfred Schuetze, due to their two-year-old infant who was crying.
Texas K-9 officers gather for top dog competition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was a South Texas Showdown at the Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday as dozens of K-9 officers and their handlers competed in a rigorous competition. The K-9’s may look cute, but they’re anything but cuddly. It was all business in Edinburg as 50 K-9’s gathered to compete for the top dog […]
BPUB’s CEO Bruciak will retire in wake of forensic audit, sources say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CEO and general manager of the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Wednesday that he would retire, according to multiple sources. “At tonight’s PUB meeting, the board announced that CEO John Bruciak will be retiring,” stated Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez, an ex-officio member of the utility’s Board of Directors. “Additional details […]
CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
