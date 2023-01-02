ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nearly 300 flights canceled at DIA Monday

DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware's Misery Map Monday. As of 9 p.m., 897 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed, according to FlightAware. Poor visibility and weather played a role in the delays. 9NEWS meteorologist...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 6-8

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado tradition since 1906 returns this weekend!. Part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Mile High City each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. The "Best 16 Days in January" get underway this Saturday.
Breckenridge seeks to replace 50-year-old lift

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking feedback from the public related to a proposal for a lift replacement at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The resort is seeking to replace its 50-year-old, two-person "5-Chair" lift with a modern, high-speed, detachable quad lift. Those familiar with Breckenridge Resort will...
Venezuelan family describes difficult journey to Denver

DENVER — Four months ago, Alexander David Caridad Nuñez and Meilyn Pulgar Rivero decided to undertake the journey to the United States with their 10-year-old son Angelo Cambin. The family is from Venezuela, where since 2016 many people have been fleeing their home country in search for more...
This guy's doing what Denver, and the sun, won't

DENVER — Bryan Wilson does not go to a gym, but is getting quite the workout this week. He is helping to do what the sun, the city and some residents have not. "I was down on Colfax yesterday, in front of a gym, and somebody came out and thanked me, and I said, 'Well, save money on a gym membership,'" Wilson said while shoveling out a sidewalk that connects the Garfield Neighborhood Bikeway.
Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments

DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
Sam Smith announces Denver arena concert

DENVER — Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith is hitting the road for their first North American tour since 2018. Smith's 27-city arena concert tour will begin July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami before visiting New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
How to register for Denver Zoo 'free day' lottery

DENVER — Denver Zoo will again offer seven days with free admission in 2023. The zoo will issue free tickets for each of the days using an online lottery system that will randomly select winners. Denver Zoo said no tickets will be available day-of at the gate. Anyone who...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's

DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
Denver's popular e-bike rebate program returns

DENVER — Denver's e-bike rebate program is returning later this month after it was put on pause when funding was exhausted last year. The next round of applications opens on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. The city said up to 860 rebate vouchers will be available. With the rebates,...
CSU Spur opening 3rd building at National Western campus

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) is putting the finishing touches on its third facility to open at its new campus in Denver. CSU will hold grand opening celebrations this week at the Hydro building at CSU Spur, a first-of-its-kind public campus at the National Western Center. CSU Spur...
Colorado leaders say state is working with nonprofits to help migrants reach chosen destinations

DENVER — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning that Colorado is sending migrants his way. The comments were shared in a radio interview with WABC radio. "We were notified yesterday that the Governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago. This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation," Adams said.
Missing man found dead in Denver

DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
