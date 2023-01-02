Read full article on original website
Nearly 300 flights canceled at DIA Monday
DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware's Misery Map Monday. As of 9 p.m., 897 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed, according to FlightAware. Poor visibility and weather played a role in the delays. 9NEWS meteorologist...
Lost luggage remains at Denver International Airport as airline chaos continues
DENVER — From the look of the area between Baggage Claims one and two at Denver International Airport, many bags flew for free on Southwest Airlines this holiday. The problem is those checked bags are still waiting to be connected to the travelers who are missing them. "Southwest victim...
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 6-8
COLORADO, USA — A Colorado tradition since 1906 returns this weekend!. Part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Mile High City each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. The "Best 16 Days in January" get underway this Saturday.
Denver Fire sees its busiest day ever in the department's history
DENVER — Being busy comes with the job when you sign up to be a firefighter. But as it turns out, their most hectic day had nothing to do with fighting fires. December 24th was the busiest day ever for the Denver Fire Department and there was a lot of water involved.
Breckenridge seeks to replace 50-year-old lift
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking feedback from the public related to a proposal for a lift replacement at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The resort is seeking to replace its 50-year-old, two-person "5-Chair" lift with a modern, high-speed, detachable quad lift. Those familiar with Breckenridge Resort will...
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
Venezuelan family describes difficult journey to Denver
DENVER — Four months ago, Alexander David Caridad Nuñez and Meilyn Pulgar Rivero decided to undertake the journey to the United States with their 10-year-old son Angelo Cambin. The family is from Venezuela, where since 2016 many people have been fleeing their home country in search for more...
This guy's doing what Denver, and the sun, won't
DENVER — Bryan Wilson does not go to a gym, but is getting quite the workout this week. He is helping to do what the sun, the city and some residents have not. "I was down on Colfax yesterday, in front of a gym, and somebody came out and thanked me, and I said, 'Well, save money on a gym membership,'" Wilson said while shoveling out a sidewalk that connects the Garfield Neighborhood Bikeway.
Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments
DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
Natural Grocers lands in Denver's Central Park neighborhood after months of delay
DENVER — A Natural Grocers store in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood will open this week, three months later than originally scheduled because getting city permits for refrigeration systems took longer than expected. The Lakewood-based grocery chain is using new systems for its refrigerated cases that use carbon dioxide...
Sam Smith announces Denver arena concert
DENVER — Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith is hitting the road for their first North American tour since 2018. Smith's 27-city arena concert tour will begin July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami before visiting New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Internal review unable to pinpoint why Jeffco emergency alert went to 160k people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — An internal review was unable to determine why an emergency alert intended for a few dozen people in Lakewood was sent to more than 160,000 devices in Jefferson County last month. Jeffcom 911 said they worked with the alert vendor, Rave Mobile Safety, to investigate...
How to register for Denver Zoo 'free day' lottery
DENVER — Denver Zoo will again offer seven days with free admission in 2023. The zoo will issue free tickets for each of the days using an online lottery system that will randomly select winners. Denver Zoo said no tickets will be available day-of at the gate. Anyone who...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's
DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
Denver's popular e-bike rebate program returns
DENVER — Denver's e-bike rebate program is returning later this month after it was put on pause when funding was exhausted last year. The next round of applications opens on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. The city said up to 860 rebate vouchers will be available. With the rebates,...
CSU Spur opening 3rd building at National Western campus
DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) is putting the finishing touches on its third facility to open at its new campus in Denver. CSU will hold grand opening celebrations this week at the Hydro building at CSU Spur, a first-of-its-kind public campus at the National Western Center. CSU Spur...
Colorado leaders say state is working with nonprofits to help migrants reach chosen destinations
DENVER — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning that Colorado is sending migrants his way. The comments were shared in a radio interview with WABC radio. "We were notified yesterday that the Governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago. This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation," Adams said.
Missing man found dead in Denver
DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
Burlington High School marching band continues Stock Show tradition
BURLINGTON, Colo. — The Burlington High School marching band has been performing in the National Western Stock Show kick-off parade in downtown Denver for more than 25 years— a tradition the group will continue this year. The band of 130 members is made up of students from their...
