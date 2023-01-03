Read full article on original website
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
cw39.com
Kite Flying Festival at local Hindu Temple Sunday
HOUSTON (KIAH) This weekend in Sugar Land, Gujarati Samaj co-presents a fun kite-flying event for the whole family to enjoy. Fly kites and enjoy fun food, FREE parking and shuttle service to get to the event and back to your vehicle. If you need to buy a kite, you can on-site.
cw39.com
HSPVA presents Solstice at Discovery Green
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you are downtown this weekend, head to Discovery Green so for a fun dance by the High School for the Performing Arts. From 6:30 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m., students with HSPVA will present Solstice. Kinder High School for the Performing Arts Dance Students perform a...
cw39.com
Picking up a new hobby in 2023? Gardening for beginners
HOUSTON (CW39) – Gardening is a great hobby to pick up in the new year and my new hobby of choice too!. So, I may have asked Bob Patterson, owner of southwest fertilizer to be on the show for my own selfish reasons… Nonetheless we can all learn something from him today!
Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson
A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
cw39.com
See Houston History from Underground
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
Click2Houston.com
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
papercitymag.com
Special Chefs Dinner to Help Rescue Houston Pets From Kill Shelters — Chefs For Paws Provides Furry Second Chances
A view of the kitchen at last year's Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal. My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Weekend Getaways in Houston, Texas
When you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Houston, Texas, you don’t have to look very far. There are several places that you can stay to make the trip a memorable one. These include Sara’s Inn on the Boulevard, the Hyatt Regency, the Best Western Brenham, and the Magnolia Hotel.
cw39.com
Here’s the 2023 RodeoHouston star entertainment lineup
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Classic fan favorites such as Brooks & Dunn, New Kids on the Block and Luke Bryan, along with diverse acts such as Bun B, Machine Gun Kelly and La Fiera de Ojinaga make up the 2023 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
cw39.com
David Bowie events in Houston this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) English hit singer-songwriter and actor David Bowie died back in 2016 but his music lives on, so do parties celebrating his life and legacy. This weekend, you have a couple of chances to enjoy music from Bowie at big parties in Houston. Numbers. The oldest nightclub in Houston,...
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
A sustainable transformation for a healthier you in just 40 days
Move toward a healthier you in 2023. Dr. Brian Anderson from Discover Wellness Houston discusses how you can make sustainable changes in your diet without wrecking your metabolism. He has helped dozens of patients lose 20 to 30 pounds in 40 days.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
musictimes.com
2023 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup: Performers, Details, How To Get Tickets?
The 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show is weeks away, and we're finally getting more details for the upcoming annual entertainment concerts. According to KHOU 11, the 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show will run from Feb. 28, 2023, to Mar. 19, 2023, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A few of the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to save plants after a hard freeze
A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
fox26houston.com
Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again
HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
