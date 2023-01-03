ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Comments / 1

 

Prescott Valley Police Receive Grants from Governors Office

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded four (4) new grants for the FFY 2023 to the Prescott Valley Police Department, all of which promise to improve safety on our streets and highways. The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for partnering with us to improve the safety of the roadways in and around Prescott Valley.
Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22

It’s Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement. is asking for your help in finding fugitive Jody Ryan Crispin. On July 20, 2020, Prescott Valley Police Officers were called to a business in the 6500 block of. Second street in Prescott...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

