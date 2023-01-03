ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens rule out QB Lamar Jackson for season-finale with Bengals

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Friday that Lamar Jackson would not play on Sunday. Harbaugh said he is hopeful that Jackson will be available to begin the playoffs. As for Tyler Huntley, Harbaugh says, "there's a good chance" that Huntley will play Sunday. Huntley has been limited...
BALTIMORE, MD

