Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Mexico Captures Son of 'El Chapo,' Sparking Wave of Violence
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican security forces captured on Thursday drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, ahead of a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden next week. Coming three years after a failed operation to detain Ovidio ended in humiliation for the government...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
US News and World Report
Mexico Arrests Capo Ovidio Guzman, Son of 'El Chapo' - Sources
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, the son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Ovidio was briefly detained in the northern state of Sinaloa in October 2019 by security forces, but...
US News and World Report
Mexican Cartel Leader Dies in Shootout After Mass Jail Break
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said. El Neto", whose full name was Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, was tracked down by intelligence...
Off-duty Kosovo soldier suspected of wounding two local Serbs
PRISTINA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kosovo police arrested an off-duty soldier suspected of shooting and wounding two young Serbs near the ski resort town of Shterpce on Friday, a case likely to further inflame relations between local Serbs and the government in Pristina.
US News and World Report
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demine Contested Territories
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives. In its request for provisional measures in a case that...
US News and World Report
Israeli Police Arrest Two Suspects in Protestant Cemetery Vandalism
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police said on Friday they arrested two people suspected of vandalising a Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem earlier this week. Police said in a statement that extensive damage had been caused to gravestones at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery, calling it an "act of intentional vandalism and defacement."
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Testing Rules for Travelers, Threatens Countermeasures
Chinese officials are taking issue with the travel requirements adopted by several countries in the wake of China’s massive COVID-19 wave and threatening an unspecified response. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis,...
US News and World Report
Russia to Sail Hypersonic Missiles Into Atlantic Ocean in Clear Affront to U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a warship bearing hypersonic missiles into the Atlantic Ocean in a clear affront to U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invaders. [. READ:. Russian Setbacks in Ukraine Set Tone for 2023 ]. Putin made the announcement at a virtual event...
US News and World Report
Israel to Take Steps in Response to Palestinian Moves at World Court
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel said on Friday it would take retaliatory steps in response to a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice in the decades-old conflict. The measures decided on by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing security cabinet include using Palestinian money to compensate victims of Palestinian militant...
US News and World Report
Japan, UK to Sign Reciprocal Access Agreement for Military Officers -Yomiuri
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will sign a reciprocal access agreement for military officers with British counterpart Rishi Sunak next week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday. The agreement, which relaxes immigration controls for military officers, aims to strengthen security ties between the two countries to counter...
US News and World Report
New U.S. Sanctions Target Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday issued new sanctions targeting suppliers of Iranian drones that Washington said have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia. Russia has been attacking vital Ukraine infrastructure since October with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power...
US News and World Report
Israel Frees One of Longest Serving Palestinian Prisoners After 40 Years
ARA, Israel (Reuters) - One of Israel's longest serving Palestinian prisoners went free on Thursday after completing a 40-year sentence, as members of the new right-wing government called for him to be stripped of his citizenship. Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in...
US News and World Report
'We Threw Ourselves to the Floor': Mexican Passenger Plane Caught in Cartel Crossfire
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - "That's an attack plane, Dad," said one of David Tellez's young children as they spotted Mexican military aircraft touching down alongside their Aeromexico passenger plane early on Thursday. Then the gunfire began. "As we were accelerating for take-off, we heard gunshots very close to the plane,...
US News and World Report
US Changes to Turkey's Preferred Spelling at Ally's Request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Thursday it has adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country, Turkiye, acceding to a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to Turkiye instead of Turkey,...
US News and World Report
India Finds 11 Omicron Subvariants of COVID-19 in International Travellers
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India detected a total of 11 variants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday. Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for COVID-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Thinks Putin Ally Prigozhin Wants Control of Salt, Gypsum From Mines Near Bakhmut
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is of the view that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the founder of Russia's most powerful mercenary group, is interested in taking control of salt and gypsum from mines near the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, a White House official said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Mexico Sends Armed Forces to Border State After Prison Jailbreak Sparks Manhunt
MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) -Mexico's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had flown 200 military personnel to the northern border city of Juarez to fight organized crime there, days after a deadly prison riot led to a manhunt for escaped convicts. Authorities also sacked the director of the prison, from...
US News and World Report
Collapse, Contamination: Mexican Scientists Sound Alarm at Mayan Train
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of the ancient Maya. In the eyes of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a railway his government is building - known as the Tren Maya - will bring modern connectivity to areas for generations deprived of significant economic benefits.
Comments / 0