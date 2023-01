Loveland, Ohio – The LIFE Food Pantry is a faith and community-supported organization that provides food, financial assistance, and programs to those experiencing hardship. BABY, IT’S COLD OUTSIDE! The holidays have passed but the needs have not–our shelves empty as quickly as we can fill them. If you can help, please choose items from the list below and drop them off at the pantry at your convenience! There is a drop-box outside of the Pantry. Thank you for your support–we truly could NOT do this without you!

LOVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO