drydenwire.com
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jan. 5, 2023
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. Polk County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Announces New School Liaison Position For Chetek School District
BARRON COUNTY -- Deputy Erik Sedani will fill the newly created full-time school liaison officer position for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of...
drydenwire.com
Shell Lake Police Department's Monthly Police Blotter - January, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- The following is the monthly police blotter from the Shell Lake Police Department for January, 2023. The provided information and data is from November 11, 2022 thru December 8, 2022. Last Update: Jan 05, 2023 10:56 am CST.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin city’s population sign stolen from roadside, deputies seek info
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
drydenwire.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Siren Results In Multiple Arrests
SIREN, Wis. (DrydenWire) -- Three people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Siren, WI. According to the Siren Police Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Siren Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence within the village limits, resulting in the confiscation of illegal substances, arrests, and citations.
Ramsey County Attorney's Office determines use of deadly force justified in police shooting of Jesse Werling
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined that the use of lethal force was justified in the fatal police shooting of Jesse Werling, the gunman who fired over 100 rounds in a Roseville neighborhood last April.Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot in the neck during the encounter. Duxbury, a three-year-veteran with the department, was taken to a nearby hospital and survived. During the incident, which lasted about an hour, Officer Boua Chang fired two rounds at Werling, one of which struck him in the upper thigh and killed him. Officer Bryan Anderson also fired a "volley" of shots, but...
740thefan.com
Man accused of Minneapolis murder in was free on bail in Moorhead murder case
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A man free on bail for the September 2021 shooting death of a man in Moorhead is now facing a new homicide charge in Minneapolis. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, was arrested for the Dec. 30 murder of a man who was found dead in a car.
fox9.com
Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
drydenwire.com
Charges Filed Against 40-Yr-Old Man For Attempt To Entice 14-Yr-Old
SHELL LAKE, Wis (DrydenWire) -- A criminal complaint has been filed in Washburn County Circuit Court against Stephen Booth, age 40, charging him with attempting to entice a 14-year-old female to meet with him and engage in sexual activity. Booth allegedly reserved a hotel room in Shell Lake, WI for the meeting.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin city has nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in western Wisconsin had a busy New Year’s Eve, as nine drunk driving arrests were made. The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its ‘busy’ night on New Year’s Eve. The department said there were nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.
willmarradio.com
Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives
(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
WEAU-TV 13
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
drydenwire.com
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine
Three people were arrested after a fight between two groups saw guns pulled out at the Burlington Coat Factory in Blaine on Monday. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the Northtown Mall in Blaine, with a staff member reporting a "fight involving several people with potential guns involved." Blaine...
drydenwire.com
The Laker Weekly News - Jan. 6, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
WEAU-TV 13
Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
fox9.com
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
