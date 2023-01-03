Read full article on original website
Marissa upsets Sparta in Game No. 6 of LJMWC; Valmeyer beats Cobden Game No. 5
Cobden withdraws from final night of competition due to Homecoming conflicts, thus altering Saturday’s tournament schedule. CHESTER — Day three of the 16th Annual Chester High School Lady Jackets Mid-Winter Classic Wednesday January 4 saw a huge upset when No. 4 Marissa beat No. 1 Sparta 29-28 in a thriller.
Jefferson College announces PACE Series events for Spring
HILLSBORO — In connection with Jefferson College’s mission to provide diverse educational experiences for area residents of all ages, the Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment (PACE) series continues this spring featuring events spanning a wide range of entertainment genres including nationally renowned visiting artists, instrumental and vocal musical groups, art, and theatre.
Two River Region students named to Rockhurst Dean’s List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two students from the River Region have been named to the Rockhurst University dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Megan Lipe of Perryville and Maria Mueller of Red Bud had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above to claim the honor.
Perryville Police release reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 30-year-old Jessie M. Wood of Perryville was cited for DWI-alcohol following a traffic stop on West North Street at 8:33 p.m. Dec. 22. 38-Howard E. Thilenius IV was arrested on a Perryville warrant for failing to appear on...
