news9.com
OHP: 62-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Pottawatomie County Crash
A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:27 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 180, about two miles west of Shawnee, Okla. A vehicle...
News On 6
Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash
A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
news9.com
Osage County Sheriff's Office Searching For Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened at a convenience store early Saturday morning near Sand Springs. Deputies said the burglary occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at a Stop & Save Convenience Store near State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road.
news9.com
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Sand Springs Mobile Home
One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Sand Springs. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near west 41st Street and South 161st West Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Several agencies responded, including Sand Springs...
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
KTUL
9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
9-year-old injured in Nowata County semi crash
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a semi crash in Nowata County sent a 9-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday. OHP said the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. north of Afton. A semi driven by a 43-year-old man was going too fast on the...
news9.com
Claremore Restaurant Closing While On Search For New Location
A Claremore restaurant will soon be closing its doors. The owner of Doe's Eat Place tells News On 6's Lex Rodriguez that there's hope of reopening in the future.
news9.com
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday
A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Packages After Recognizing His Mask
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages after recognizing his mask. Officers say they were working a porch pirate case near West 41st and South Maybelle on Friday when they got surveillance footage of the suspect. They say they recognized Spencer Gougler from other cases where he was...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
news9.com
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
news9.com
1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor
A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
news9.com
12-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Killing Little Brother; Tulsa Child Crisis Unit Takes Over Investigation
Tulsa Police say a 12-year-old girl is in custody after she stabbed her nine-year-old brother multiple times at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. The Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit is handling the case since it involves two minors. Officers were called to the complex around midnight and say...
Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
