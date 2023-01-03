ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

How to send a ‘get well’ card to Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’d like to send a ‘get well’ card to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there’s an opportunity through the end of next week. Sweet Buffalo has teamed up with Smile Mail to send cards to Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest while on the field during Monday night’s Bills game.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Horseheads wrestling defeats Elmira at home

The Blue Raiders get the win 51-21. The Blue Raiders get the win 51-21. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Golden Apple Award January 2023. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Horseheads and Elmira girls basketball battle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 0106. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in...
ELMIRA, NY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills fans react to Damar Hamlin incident

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The entire world of sports was rattled by Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night — including the fans. Bills fans told News 4 they’re devastated, that they’re still trying to make sense of this and are really hoping Hamlin pulls through. “Emotions just went wild last night,” said Bills fan Darlene […]
BUFFALO, NY

