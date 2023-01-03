Read full article on original website
Photos: Kids show support for Hamlin with Bills gear
Here are some of the photos we received from viewers.
How to send a ‘get well’ card to Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’d like to send a ‘get well’ card to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there’s an opportunity through the end of next week. Sweet Buffalo has teamed up with Smile Mail to send cards to Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest while on the field during Monday night’s Bills game.
Horseheads wrestling defeats Elmira at home
The Blue Raiders get the win 51-21.
Horseheads and Elmira girls basketball battle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 0106.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s family issues request to the public
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked fans to keep the NFL player in their prayers as he remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
Report: 'Breathing is improving' for Bills' Damar Hamlin
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. It’s still early, but the word “improving” has been spoken in association with the ongoing hospitalization of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. After the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on Monday during a NFL game...
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
It’s normal to feel anxious ahead of the next Bills game
Tracy Sherman, LMHC, believes that when we see harm come to somebody in real life, versus in a movie, for instance, it reminds us that we're all human.
Bills fans react to Damar Hamlin incident
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The entire world of sports was rattled by Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night — including the fans. Bills fans told News 4 they’re devastated, that they’re still trying to make sense of this and are really hoping Hamlin pulls through. “Emotions just went wild last night,” said Bills fan Darlene […]
Buffalo Pastor draws on faith and love after "a spectacularly tragic couple of weeks"
“It’s been a spectacularly tragic couple of weeks.” said Fr. Paul Seil, of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, and Chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department. He spoke to WBEN after a fire killed 5 children and the collapse of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin.
Dartmouth Ave. fire ruled accidental; fundraising page started for family
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo fire officials are ruling the house fire on Dartmouth that took the lives of five children an accident, although the fire is still under investigation.
