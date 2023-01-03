Tuesday, Jan. 3 – New Essex D.A. Takes Oath of Office – Fire Officials Warn of Illegal Apartments in Lynn – Sports, Photos, Community Notes

WENHAM – Members of the Wenham Police Department are taking part in an extended “No Shave November” this winter in support of the family of one of their own. While Wenham is one of many departments that typically waives its facial hair policy in November, members are getting an opportunity to wear beards much longer as a show of solidarity with Sgt. Michael Mscisz and his family.

WENHAM, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO