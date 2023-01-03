Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree set for January 14
COLUMBUS, Ind. –Ind.— The Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree is set for Saturday, January 14, beginning with an Open Jam at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will be held at Donner Center. Attendees are invited to bring their own instruments with various group...
Hope firefighter honored for 50 years
HOPE, Ind. – The members of the Hope Fire Volunteer (HVFD) Department gathered Thursday night to congratulate and honor firefighter Bruce Neal for his 50 years of service to the agency and the community. Presented to Neal was an award from Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones and IVFA...
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
BCSO appoints Reuter to its Merit Board
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Thursday the appointment of Ed Reuter as a member of the BCSO Merit Board. Reuter began his career with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in 1974 serving three years as a dispatcher in Evansville. After graduating from the Indiana State Police Academy he patroled Bartholomew County as a trooper.
State seeks applicants to create public artwork
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) has just launched two new grants, the IN Indiana Public Art Activation Grant and IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant, giving local artists and communities the opportunity to create IN Indiana artwork and signage in highly-visible locations in the state. The IDDC...
Nominations sought for Jackson County Chamber awards
SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Jackson County Chamber is now accepting chamber award nominations as part of their 92nd Annual Dinner, at Pewter Hall, in Brownstown, on Friday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. Highlights of the evening include a year in review, a look ahead, and the presentation of the...
