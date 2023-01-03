JSU wins a thriller over Alcorn to start SWAC play

LORMAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State uses a late bucket to beat Alcorn 67-66 to open SWAC play.

Coltie Young hit a 3 with time running out to give the Tigers the victory.

You can find highlights and sound from Mo Williams in the video above.

