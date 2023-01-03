ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JSU wins a thriller over Alcorn to start SWAC play

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gfBNo_0k1seywz00

LORMAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State uses a late bucket to beat Alcorn 67-66 to open SWAC play.

Coltie Young hit a 3 with time running out to give the Tigers the victory.

You can find highlights and sound from Mo Williams in the video above.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s annual racing extravaganza held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart. This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rally in support of prayer in schools held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools. The bill would […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Toppled fire hydrant in Jackson repaired

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a round of calls seemed to be going nowhere, a frustrated Jackson resident reached out to WJTV 12 News for help. On Thursday, a toppled over fire hydrant sent water gushing into Beth Degruy’s yard on Kimwood Drive and Belle Glade Street. The Jackson resident tried calling the city about […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5. The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m. A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing. There are […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for all surface connections in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 9. JPS leaders said there have been significant improvements in water pressure across the district. They will monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make adjustments for any school that may experience a decrease in water levels before to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Temporary lane closure on I-20 this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a lane closure on Interstate 20 in Jackson this weekend. The right lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7 for crews to make pothole repairs. Drivers […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigating death of woman, 3-year-old in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle. MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Fondren restaurant closes its doors after six years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Saturday night. Barrelhouse Gastropub as filled with customers coming out to get one last burger or drink from one of their favorite spots in Downtown Jackson. Barrelhouse’s owners announced Tuesday that the pub would be closing after six years […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free resource clinic held for furry friends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national organization stopped by the capital city to provide pet owners and their furry families with some free resources on Saturday, January 7. Cars lined all the way into the street at the Jackson Police Department firing range for the Best Friends Animal Society’s free resource clinic. Owners received updated […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy