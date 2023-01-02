Read full article on original website
theccmonline.com
Lady Rockets knock off reigning state champions
The Conotton Valley girls bowling team knocked off the reigning state champions last week on the Rocket Center Lanes. Coach Brian Baxter’s Lady Rockets defeated Triway by 33 pins, 2,515-2482 and spoiled the Titans’ undefeated season. Conotton Valley held a 101-pin lead after the individual games, 1,794-1,693. Triway...
Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Middle School Athletes Work on Strength and Conditioning
Improve your performance on the field or court by increasing your strength and speed. The Cambridge Athletic Department is hosting strength, speed and injury prevention workouts for Middle School athletes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. at the High School weight room.
Local high school football coach and players react to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The reality of what can happen in football was shocking to fans and viewers everywhere. So how can high school coaches make it clear to young players without causing undue fear? Two football players and one assistant coach at Wheeling Park High School shared their opinions Tuesday. “It is part of sport,” […]
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
WTOV 9
Flooding causes early dismissal from schools in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Recent rainfalls across the Ohio Valley have caused flooding and school closures. Marshall County was one of the areas hit with heavy rain and widespread flooding, effecting school bus routes in rural areas. All schools in Marshall County were dismissed between 12:30 and 1 p.m....
WHIZ
YMCA Now Open 24 Hours
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County.
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
WHIZ
Winter Weather and Local Flooding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter in Ohio brings dreary skies and weary weather, with temperatures that fluctuate between freezing and thawing the majority of the season.. Along with the dreary skies precipitation can come as rain or snow that eventually drains into the area creeks and rivers. Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Travis Roach discussed seasonal weather patterns that can lead to flooding.
WTRF
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
WTOV 9
Suspected human remains found in Elm Grove
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Suspected human remains have been found by authorities following an extended search in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the remains were transported to Kepner Funeral Home. There, a medical examiner will conduct an investigation. Howard said...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
BREAKING: Search and rescue team seeking missing person in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person. This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County. Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police. Sheriff Howard is calling […]
WTOV 9
The Highlands welcoming new businesses in 2023
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — An exciting assortment of new businesses will take residence at The Highlands in 2023. From food to clothes, at least six new spots will pop up along Cabela Drive. Four of the stores are located in the power center. "Right before Christmas, we opened up Rally...
WTRF
Pet of the Week: JoJo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
