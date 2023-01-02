ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

theccmonline.com

Lady Rockets knock off reigning state champions

The Conotton Valley girls bowling team knocked off the reigning state champions last week on the Rocket Center Lanes. Coach Brian Baxter’s Lady Rockets defeated Triway by 33 pins, 2,515-2482 and spoiled the Titans’ undefeated season. Conotton Valley held a 101-pin lead after the individual games, 1,794-1,693. Triway...
BOWERSTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
WHEELING, WV
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Middle School Athletes Work on Strength and Conditioning

Improve your performance on the field or court by increasing your strength and speed. The Cambridge Athletic Department is hosting strength, speed and injury prevention workouts for Middle School athletes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. at the High School weight room.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
ATHENS, OH
WTOV 9

Flooding causes early dismissal from schools in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Recent rainfalls across the Ohio Valley have caused flooding and school closures. Marshall County was one of the areas hit with heavy rain and widespread flooding, effecting school bus routes in rural areas. All schools in Marshall County were dismissed between 12:30 and 1 p.m....
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

YMCA Now Open 24 Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
ZANESVILLE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Winter Weather and Local Flooding

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter in Ohio brings dreary skies and weary weather, with temperatures that fluctuate between freezing and thawing the majority of the season.. Along with the dreary skies precipitation can come as rain or snow that eventually drains into the area creeks and rivers. Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Travis Roach discussed seasonal weather patterns that can lead to flooding.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Suspected human remains found in Elm Grove

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Suspected human remains have been found by authorities following an extended search in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the remains were transported to Kepner Funeral Home. There, a medical examiner will conduct an investigation. Howard said...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

The Highlands welcoming new businesses in 2023

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — An exciting assortment of new businesses will take residence at The Highlands in 2023. From food to clothes, at least six new spots will pop up along Cabela Drive. Four of the stores are located in the power center. "Right before Christmas, we opened up Rally...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: JoJo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

