Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Beat Colts 60-41
The Cambridge High School boys’ basketball team ended a 15-game losing streak to cross-county rival Meadowbrook with a 60-41 win over the Colts in the Gene Ford Gymnasium Tuesday night. After a ho-hum first half that left he Bobcats with a 28-23 lead, Cambridge upped the intensity in the...
theccmonline.com
Lady Rockets knock off reigning state champions
The Conotton Valley girls bowling team knocked off the reigning state champions last week on the Rocket Center Lanes. Coach Brian Baxter’s Lady Rockets defeated Triway by 33 pins, 2,515-2482 and spoiled the Titans’ undefeated season. Conotton Valley held a 101-pin lead after the individual games, 1,794-1,693. Triway...
whbc.com
Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football
Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District) Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Chris played football for...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Middle School Athletes Work on Strength and Conditioning
Improve your performance on the field or court by increasing your strength and speed. The Cambridge Athletic Department is hosting strength, speed and injury prevention workouts for Middle School athletes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. at the High School weight room.
Local high school football coach and players react to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The reality of what can happen in football was shocking to fans and viewers everywhere. So how can high school coaches make it clear to young players without causing undue fear? Two football players and one assistant coach at Wheeling Park High School shared their opinions Tuesday. “It is part of sport,” […]
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
WHIZ
Winter Weather and Local Flooding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter in Ohio brings dreary skies and weary weather, with temperatures that fluctuate between freezing and thawing the majority of the season.. Along with the dreary skies precipitation can come as rain or snow that eventually drains into the area creeks and rivers. Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Travis Roach discussed seasonal weather patterns that can lead to flooding.
WHIZ
YMCA Now Open 24 Hours
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
WHIZ
Updates on the Mosaic Tile Tear Down
ZANESVILLE, oh – The tear down of the Mosiac Tile in Zanesville continues. The process of tearing down the Mosiac Tile started in late November with asbestos remediation, tearing out old pipe wrap and other materials containing asbestos. The materials have been transported to a hazmat land field. For the remaining bricks and timber, these materials will be reused and recycled.
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
(WTRF) A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County. Officials say the crash happened on the top of Dixons Run Road. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department says that it’s possible the bus was ran off the road by another vehicle. The bus went into a ditch and kids got tossed around, according to officials. Officials […]
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
WHIZ
Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect
The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
Athens County crash leaves elderly man dead
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
wtuz.com
Dover Police Department Sees Burst Water Line, Cleanup
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Dover Police Department captain’s office received some water damage following a water line issue overhead. Human Resources and Safety Director Gerry Mroczkowski told council the issue occurred last week, with the issue stemming from a soldered joint that failed on a half-inch water line.
sciotopost.com
Murray City Morns Loss of Assistant Fire Chief Killed in Crash
HOCKING – Hocking county is morning a loss of an assistant fire chief who was killed in a head-on collision last night. According to muliple sources on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, a crash occurred in the area of Route 78 just north of Murray city around 10 pm. The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
WHIZ
Routine Traffic Stop?
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Occasionally law enforcement will spot a suspicious vehicle and pursue it in the interest of public safety but sometimes drivers react without any regard to safety. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti talked about what constitutes a routine traffic stop and how motorists should react.
wtuz.com
Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound
A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
Knox Pages
Knox County grand jury indicts 7
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down seven indictments on Tuesday, January 3. -- Brandon Wolfe, Utica, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Comments / 0