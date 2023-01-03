ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado

Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Firefighters working to extinguish Harbor Freight Tools

Police report that everyone was able to evacuate the building after the blaze started. Firefighters hope to have the blaze under control soon, and police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible. A vehicle accident yesterday has resulted in the death of a Texarkana man. A man has been...
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Caddo Parish Sheriff Warns Residents of New Phone Scam

Local citizens are receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest. The complaints reference a scammer claiming to be Captain Corbett and Sergeant Reed, with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, attempting to cheat people out of their money. Citizens are being told they have a warrant for their arrest but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while buying gift cards from local stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.
Minden fire chief to retire after 50 years on the job

MINDEN, La. -- There is an old black and white photo on the wall of Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad’s office at the firehouse. “It’s my favorite picture,” Mourad said. “It tells you my life – what I love to do, right there. We were at a structure fire, and I was standing there with a hose, just waiting on water, waiting to go fight the fire.”
Vehicle crash involving motorcycle causes traffic congestion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a reported motorcycle crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Terry Bradshaw Passway W near Linwood Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were present at the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane was open, and traffic was...
Severe storms to start your week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! It has been a pretty nice day to start off 2023, a little more cloud cover than I would have preferred but the forecast has been verified successfully. Lows tonight are going to drop to the low-60s with some light showers beginning to move in during the overnight hours, this is ahead of our next weather maker.
Who Wants to Serve on Caddo Commission in Shreveport?

The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the panel next week. Five people have submitted applications to serve as a Commissioner for District 8 now that Jim Taliaferro has resigned his Parish seat to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Grace...
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?

The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
Scheduled power outage set for Wednesday in Minden

MINDEN, La. - Residents in Minden are urged to prepare for a city-wide power outage on Wednesday. According to a post of the city's website, the scheduled outage will begin at 10 p.m. During the outage, a weather-related equipment repair will be made. The expected duration will be two hours,...
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
Starbucks Set To Return To Shreveport’s West Side

Well, caffeine fans in Shreveport have something to look forward to as we start 2023. According to Yahoo! News, Starbucks is set to return to Shreveport's west side. We say "returns" because there was a Starbucks location on Shreveport's west side a few years back. That location was at 6730 Pines Road, but has been closed for some time now. Leaving the busy area just off I-20 without the warmth of a cup of Starbucks for years.
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?

Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness

RINGGOLD, La. -- Bienville sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who may have witnessed a homicide, Sheriff John Ballance said. The family of Kimberly Moore, 43, said she was last seen before midnight Saturday. People interviewed in the investigation told deputies Moore reportedly...
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4). It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
