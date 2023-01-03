ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Saturday before rain approaches during the evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the weekend, we’ll have some active weather to track in the form of a cold front. The good news is that the first half of the day Saturday should be ok for outdoor plans with high’s into the mid 70′s away from the coast. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening hours that the cold front begins approaching Southwest Louisiana. During the evening we’ll start seeing shower activity move into northern and western parts of the such as Vernon and Beauregard Parishes.
LOUISIANA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado

Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
JACKSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
LOUISIANA STATE
lite987whop.com

Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
ARKANSAS STATE
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana's First Buc-ee's? It Could Actually Happen This Time

January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023

Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
