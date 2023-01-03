Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KHOU
Viewers capture video of hail, flooding and strong storms across Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Storms rolled in Saturday night and brought with them heavy rain, hail and several severe weather warnings. As the storms moved through, KHOU 11 viewers captured photos and videos and sent them in. Did you capture video from the storms that moved through? If you can safely...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties due to chance of isolated thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties on Saturday, January 7, 2022, due to the chance of isolated thunderstorms, but no threats are expected from these possible storms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Saturday before rain approaches during the evening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the weekend, we’ll have some active weather to track in the form of a cold front. The good news is that the first half of the day Saturday should be ok for outdoor plans with high’s into the mid 70′s away from the coast. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening hours that the cold front begins approaching Southwest Louisiana. During the evening we’ll start seeing shower activity move into northern and western parts of the such as Vernon and Beauregard Parishes.
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
fox8live.com
Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
lite987whop.com
Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time
January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
