Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 is well underway, with companies such as Samsung and LG announcing a plethora of new and innovative products. Joining the list of companies that have taken the stage at CES is Roku. The popular streaming platform Roku has announced the launch of its new Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs, marking the company's foray into selling its own branded smart TVs. The company says the new smart TVs have been designed and made from scratch by Roku.

2 DAYS AGO