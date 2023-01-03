Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled
With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
ComicBook
Amazon Gives Away Popular Horror Game for Free
Amazon is giving away a popular horror video game that launched back in 2017 for nothing at all. In recent weeks, people who play video games on PC have been getting a number of titles for next to nothing. Not only did Epic Games hold a promotion to close 2022 where it gave out free games on a daily basis, but Steam's ongoing Winter Sale has slashed prices drastically for some of the most popular games of all-time. Now, Amazon is getting in on the good deals by giving out one of this past generation's most underrated titles.
pocketnow.com
Roku unveils self-branded smart TVs, coming to the U.S. in Spring 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 is well underway, with companies such as Samsung and LG announcing a plethora of new and innovative products. Joining the list of companies that have taken the stage at CES is Roku. The popular streaming platform Roku has announced the launch of its new Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs, marking the company's foray into selling its own branded smart TVs. The company says the new smart TVs have been designed and made from scratch by Roku.
TechRadar
Massive PlayStation Store sale slashes up to 75% off over 5000 games on PS5 and PS4
A ginormous Holiday sale is now live on the PlayStation Store with a whopping 5000 PS5 and PS4 games at up to 75% off, including big hits such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Midnight Suns. This sale actually got underway last week, but Sony has just added...
pocketnow.com
A new leak shows off the Galaxy S23 series in all color options
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As we’re inching towards the release of the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, we are receiving more information every week, claiming to be new specifications, design decisions, and other tidbits. Today, a new leak showcased the Galaxy S23 series in four new colors, and we have images displaying the alleged Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra devices.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently $400 off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices are getting even more attractive thanks to recent price cuts and discounts available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other models on sale.
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Games of 2023
The Epic Games Store has now made its first pair of free titles for 2023 completely free to download. While two different games were free to snag on the Epic Games Store in the initial days of the new year, they were both holdovers from the final week of 2022. Now, Epic Games has come back right on schedule and is handing out a beloved flight sim and an expansion for a game that might not be on the radar of many.
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Polygon
Sony’s new PS5 controller looks like a big leap for accessibility on PlayStation
Sony revealed a brand-new controller for its PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, a device called Project Leonardo that aims at bring improved accessibility to players on PlayStation. The device, which can be paired with an existing DualSense controller or used on its own, is currently in development, and does not have a release date or price.
game-news24.com
Playstation 5 wv-109156-2 & 0x00000023 errors troubling a lot of users, but there are some problems with that
PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony. People sometimes have problems finding a pc at an expensive price due to the high demand for consoles. That said, some owners of the PlayStation 5 have been experiencing some wv-109156-2 and 0x00000023 errors while trying to play their games. Our workarounds are very good for you.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
PS5 beats Xbox Series X|S in sales, Nintendo Switch bests both
Switch outsells rivals even five years after launch.
game-news24.com
Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2
In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly the last "significant" Switch release in the works for some time
There could be a huge gap in big first-party titles for the console after May 2023
