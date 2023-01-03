ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Arsenal to pip Man City to Premier League title, say FiveThirtyEight

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal will pip Manchester City to the Premier League title, Manchester United will finish third and Liverpool will squeeze out Newcastle to make the Champions League.

Those are the latest predictions by American pollsters FiveThirtyEight as the English season approaches its mid-way point.

With the Gunners establishing a seven-point lead over City ahead of the midweek action, Gunners fans are starting to dream of a first title since 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vxYs_0k1sVIzg00

WHO ARE FIVETHIRTYEIGHT?

FiveThirtyEight, which takes its name from the number of electors in the United States electoral college, was created by analyst Nate Silver as a polling aggregation website.

They have been predicting the outcomes of major football leagues since 2017 using their specialist methodology.

They take into account a number of factors in weighing up their football predictions, including the Soccer Power Index (SPI) rating of each team.

Before the World Cup in Qatar, FiveThirtyEight tipped Brazil to win the tournament, giving them a 22 per cent chance of lifting the trophy. Eventual world champions Argentina, however, were given a mere eight per cent chance of going all the way.

And this particular prediction table backs them to do it, saying Arsenal have a 50 per cent probability of lifting the trophy as opposed to City's 41 per cent.

Their estimated points tally come May puts Mikel Arteta's side on 85 and City on 83, suggesting a thrilling finale lies in store.

Arsenal stole a march over the New Year when they won 4-2 at Brighton hours after City were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at home by Everton .

The Gunners host third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday night in another stern test of their title ambitions, while City travel to Chelsea on Thursday.

The predictions make grim reading for Newcastle fans, however, who are tipped to drop out of the Champions League places with Man United and Liverpool snatching third and fourth respectively.

Erik ten Hag's improving side, who can strengthen their grip on a top four place if they beat Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday, are assigned a 58 per cent probability of qualifying for the Champions League.

FiveThirtyEight believe the race for fourth between Liverpool and Newcastle is marginal to say the least. In fact, they predict they'll both end up on 68 points with Liverpool's goal difference slightly better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHuWd_0k1sVIzg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHlyF_0k1sVIzg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cb2zO_0k1sVIzg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnhzy_0k1sVIzg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qolTz_0k1sVIzg00

That outcome may be a little difficult to believe after Jurgen Klopp's side lost 3-1 at Brentford on Monday, a performance which exposed many weaknesses.

More understandable is their prediction that both Tottenham and Chelsea will miss out on Champions League football, ending up in sixth and seventh respectively.

The predictor places Spurs' chances of a Champions League spot at a meagre 20 per cent and Chelsea's at 14 per cent.

Both sides dropped points in their last games with Antonio Conte's future as Spurs manager looking more and more uncertain, while Graham Potter's honeymoon period at Stamford Bridge is well and truly over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FAM5_0k1sVIzg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UB1Fm_0k1sVIzg00

Brighton and Brentford are tipped for impressive top-half finishes, while the relegated trio will apparently be Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves.

Forest have a 61 per cent chance of relegation, according to FiveThirtyEight, as their return to the Premier League proves to be short-lived.

Bournemouth, who are currently 15th, are given a 56 per cent chance of going down, while Wolves, second-bottom at the moment, are backed to go down by a single point in 18th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jO83n_0k1sVIzg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnMlX_0k1sVIzg00

That means a great escape for Southampton, who are currently popping up the division, while Everton, Leeds and West Ham are all left high and dry.

FiveThirtyEight, which takes its name from the number of electors in the United States electoral college, was created by analyst Nate Silver as a polling aggregation website.

They have been predicting the outcomes of major football leagues since 2017 using their specialist methodology.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola says there is more pressure on Man City than Arsenal in title race

Pep Guardiola feels Arsenal have an advantage in the title race because they do not carry the same weight of expectation as his Manchester City side.Champions City trail the Gunners by eight points at the top of the Premier League prior to playing their game in hand against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.Yet despite the ground they still have to make up, City remain the favourites for the title.After taking the crown in four of the past five seasons and with their undoubted financial strength, this is a tag Guardiola’s side have long carried and he admits that...
The Associated Press

Man City beats Chelsea 1-0, trims gap to Arsenal to 5 points

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday after a double substitution by Pep Guardiola paid off immediately at Stamford Bridge. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish entered in the 60th minute and combined for the...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: FA Cup result and final score as Marcus Rashford penalty seals win

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Everton in the FA Cup third round tonight. Frank Lampard is under pressure following a dismal run of form that has seen Everton drop into the Premier League relegation zone, but the Toffees boss will hope the FA Cup brings a change of fortune.Everton face a tough task against a resurgent and in-form Manchester United team, however. Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last six matches in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in a row, a run that continued with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.United...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
The Independent

Gianluca Vialli death: Former Chelsea and Italy forward dies aged 58 after cancer battle

Gianluca Vialli, the former Chelsea and Italy forward, has died aged 58.Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later. He had recently been working with the Italian national team but took a step back from duties this winter when the cancer reemerged and his health worsened. “At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments,” he said on 14 December. “The goal is to use all my energies to help my body...
Yardbarker

Match report: Pressure mounts on Graham Potter, Man City close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City saw out a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea this evening to move five points behind league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side displayed a lacklustre first half by his standards, but his substitutions made all the difference as Jack Grealish combined with Riyad Mahrez to score the only goal of the game.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy