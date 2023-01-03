ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azpm.org

The Buzz: A look at Arizona's new government

Your browser does not support the audio element. State lawmakers will convene at the Capitol next week for the start of their annual session. But days prior to legislators begin their work, Arizona's newly-elected executive leaders were sworn in. The winners of November's election took the oath of office in...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Empathy and humanity are at the center of Holocaust education in Arizona

When Amanda Johnson visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland, she didn’t take photos of the heart-wrenching scenes at the memorial. Instead, she bought books to help her students learn about the millions of Jews and others who were exterminated during the Holocaust. AZPM will re-broadcast all three episodes...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy