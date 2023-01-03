ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade

LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
KOLO TV Reno

Subsidies for health insurance easier to obtain; here’s why

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in August, President Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act”. He touted the benefits like lowering the cost of insulin for seniors. A little-known clause in the act deals with health insurance sold through state exchanges. Specifically, subsidies offered to those trying to buy...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
RENO, NV
cbs19news

Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
2news.com

Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February

January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against “environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a...
RENO, NV
matadornetwork.com

Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish

You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration

The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

What drivers do wrong in weather like this

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening

RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
RENO, NV
easttexasradio.com

Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival

Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival, canceled in December because of the frigid arctic weather, will be held Saturday from noon to 5:00 pm at Kiwanis Park. It is open to everyone from the surrounding community. The event will feature bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, The Paris Cloggers, live music, ice skating, and more.
RENO, TX
2news.com

Governor Joe Lombardo Meets with 17+ Nevada School Superintendents

Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo was sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and did not waste time in his new position to meet with Nevada’s 17 school superintendents and the executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority in Carson City Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) monthly meeting.
NEVADA STATE

