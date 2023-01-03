Read full article on original website
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
2news.com
Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
KOLO TV Reno
Subsidies for health insurance easier to obtain; here’s why
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in August, President Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act”. He touted the benefits like lowering the cost of insulin for seniors. A little-known clause in the act deals with health insurance sold through state exchanges. Specifically, subsidies offered to those trying to buy...
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a REMSA manager as November’s “Grand Hero”
Bryan Hallauer from Reno is getting a well-deserved break filled with fun and relaxation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Hallauer is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. After earning his degree in music from UNR, Hallauer knew his passion was in helping people. He worked several jobs...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
cbs19news
Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Sierra Sun
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
KOLO TV Reno
Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against “environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
matadornetwork.com
Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish
You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration
The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: Local author shares her experience backstage at Reno casino showrooms in new memoir
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elaine Starrett Sargent (E.M. Starr) knew she was the perfect person to write a book about Reno showgirls because she spent 15 years dressing them, fixing their costumes, listening to their stories and seeing the drama unfold from her prime position backstage. She stopped by Morning...
Sierra Sun
Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
easttexasradio.com
Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival
Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival, canceled in December because of the frigid arctic weather, will be held Saturday from noon to 5:00 pm at Kiwanis Park. It is open to everyone from the surrounding community. The event will feature bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, The Paris Cloggers, live music, ice skating, and more.
2news.com
Governor Joe Lombardo Meets with 17+ Nevada School Superintendents
Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo was sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and did not waste time in his new position to meet with Nevada’s 17 school superintendents and the executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority in Carson City Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) monthly meeting.
