Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Playing Sunday Very Clear
In the nearly three full days since Damar Hamlin's tragic on-field collapse, football fans have sent the Bills safety tons of well-wishes and prayers. This Thursday, Hamlin and his family have sent the NFL world a blessing of their own. Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media ...
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Buffalo Love continues to spread for Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Love continues to spread for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills and some schools in WNY are now sending their well wishes to him.
One-time NFL MVP theorizes how league will play remaining schedule
One-time NFL MVP and WFAN radio personality Boomer Esiason offered his theory on how the league might move forward with its schedule following the Damar Hamlin injury.
Bills Announce Their Practice Plan For Wednesday
It has been a really difficult week for the Bills to say the least. On Monday night, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat to be restored on the field. Hamlin is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains sedated on a ventilator. Since...
Mr. CFB & Friends, Championship Edition
Can Georgia repeat as national champions? Can TCU pull off the shocker? We break it all down right here on our TMG Podcast. Enjoy!!! To continue, click right here:
Joe Burrow admits locker room split for Week 18 after Damar Hamlin incident
The NFL did the right thing in postponing the Bengals-Bills clash after what happened on the field to Damar Hamlin. The league has been as supportive as it can be in trying to be respectful amid all the concern, but that won’t stop football from returning to the field. Joe Burrow knows it, too.
NBC Sports
Competition Committee to vote on approach to AFC playoffs at 6:00 p.m. ET
The NFL is moving toward a solution, necessitated by the decision not to proceed with the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Per multiple sources, the Competition Committee will convene at 6:00 p.m. ET to vote on the approach to AFC playoff seeding based on the fact that Buffalo and Cincinnati will have played 16 games, and that the rest of the conference will have played 17.
Comments / 0