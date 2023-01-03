The Crestview Terrace resident's holiday light display won him the 2022 Light Up Our City contest. He was awarded with $400, courtesy of the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport and Connect-Bridgeprort. The contest's other sponsor, Bridgeport Card My Yard, supplied the "Sleighed It" lawn cards that were placed weekly in December. Other residents that "Sleighed It" and were in the running for the cash prize were the Linch family of Worthington Drive and the Leach family of Woodbrook Lane.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO