ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Why Bridgeport? The City's Public Safety Departments

Thirty-plus years ago, my first impression of Bridgeport was that I had entered a time machine and been transported back in time. It was almost like stepping into a black-and-white episode of the “Andy Griffith Show.”. My neighbors didn’t lock the doors to their cars or homes, people sat...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Main Street Business Seeks Owner of Set of Keys

A set of keys were found outside of the offices of United Security Agency on Main Street in Bridgeport on Dec. 27. The company made a social media post about them and there was no response. If you lost your keys in that time frame, contact their office to describe...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Mountainman Axe Throwing, Newest Entertainment Venue in Bridgeport, Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

This story ran Sept. 17 on Connect-Bridgeoprt explaining what to expect for the city's newest entertainment venue Mountainman Axe Throwing. Although the business opened on Black Friday, it held its ribbon-cutting ceremony late Friday morning. Representatives from the city and Harrison County, shown in the photo above, were on hand for the event. Click HERE for their Web site that includes photos and more information.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Monte Small Receives Prize Money for 2022 Light Up Our City Contest

The Crestview Terrace resident's holiday light display won him the 2022 Light Up Our City contest. He was awarded with $400, courtesy of the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport and Connect-Bridgeprort. The contest's other sponsor, Bridgeport Card My Yard, supplied the "Sleighed It" lawn cards that were placed weekly in December. Other residents that "Sleighed It" and were in the running for the cash prize were the Linch family of Worthington Drive and the Leach family of Woodbrook Lane.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Man who was Korean War Veteran, Union Leader, Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott, Passes at 89

Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport's Kimberly Morris Graduates from WVU as Holder of Two Degrees and Thriving Small Business

Story by Brittany Furbee, Communications Specialist. WVU's BENJAMIN M. STATLER COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MINERAL RESOURCES. As a native West Virginian, Kimberly Morris grew up knowing she was destined to become a Mountaineer. What she didn’t know was that one day she would be graduating from the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources with two degrees and a thriving small business.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Reep Leads Way as BHS Girls Improve to 8-2 With 49-34 Victory Against Preston

The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team improved to 8-2 on Friday with a 49-34 victory against fellow Class AAAA Region I, Section 2 foe Preston. The Indians allowed just two second-half field goals. Senior all-state point guard Gabby Reep had another impressive all-around effort with 30 points, six rebounds,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy