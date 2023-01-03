Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? The City's Public Safety Departments
Thirty-plus years ago, my first impression of Bridgeport was that I had entered a time machine and been transported back in time. It was almost like stepping into a black-and-white episode of the “Andy Griffith Show.”. My neighbors didn’t lock the doors to their cars or homes, people sat...
connect-bridgeport.com
Main Street Business Seeks Owner of Set of Keys
A set of keys were found outside of the offices of United Security Agency on Main Street in Bridgeport on Dec. 27. The company made a social media post about them and there was no response. If you lost your keys in that time frame, contact their office to describe...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Individual Sought in Ongoing Fraud Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in identifying an individual being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer Derek Stallman is hoping you can identify the subject in question from the grainy images taken from surveillance footage. The individual in question is wanted in relation to a fraud investigation.
connect-bridgeport.com
Mountainman Axe Throwing, Newest Entertainment Venue in Bridgeport, Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
This story ran Sept. 17 on Connect-Bridgeoprt explaining what to expect for the city's newest entertainment venue Mountainman Axe Throwing. Although the business opened on Black Friday, it held its ribbon-cutting ceremony late Friday morning. Representatives from the city and Harrison County, shown in the photo above, were on hand for the event. Click HERE for their Web site that includes photos and more information.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Bridgeport Business Gonzo Cycle Worx Strives to Be a One-Stop Shop for All Motorcycle, ATV Needs
Ben Gonzalez has been riding dirt bikes for 40 years and has worked in the motorcycle industry for more than 20 years so it should come as little surprise that he has a passion for things with wheels. He and his wife, Theresa Gonzalez, have recently used that passion to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Monte Small Receives Prize Money for 2022 Light Up Our City Contest
The Crestview Terrace resident's holiday light display won him the 2022 Light Up Our City contest. He was awarded with $400, courtesy of the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport and Connect-Bridgeprort. The contest's other sponsor, Bridgeport Card My Yard, supplied the "Sleighed It" lawn cards that were placed weekly in December. Other residents that "Sleighed It" and were in the running for the cash prize were the Linch family of Worthington Drive and the Leach family of Woodbrook Lane.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Man who was Korean War Veteran, Union Leader, Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott, Passes at 89
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.
connect-bridgeport.com
Council to Act on Recommended Water Rate Increase Given Okay by City Utility Board; Hike to Hit in April
Back in November, Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton said a rate increase was on the way for residents and others purchasing water from the city. On Thursday, the proposed increase that will take place was given a green light by the Bridgeport Utility Board. Now, City Council will be asked...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport's Kimberly Morris Graduates from WVU as Holder of Two Degrees and Thriving Small Business
Story by Brittany Furbee, Communications Specialist. WVU's BENJAMIN M. STATLER COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MINERAL RESOURCES. As a native West Virginian, Kimberly Morris grew up knowing she was destined to become a Mountaineer. What she didn’t know was that one day she would be graduating from the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources with two degrees and a thriving small business.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: BHS Girls Basketball Team Improves to 8-2 Following Victory Against Preston
The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team improved to 8-2 following Friday night's 49-34 victory against Preston. Photos from the game available in a Joe LaRocca gallery below.
connect-bridgeport.com
Indians Down Eagles, 50-48, to Improve to 6-3; Win Marks Fourth Straight for BHS
The Bridgeport HIgh School boys basketball extended its win streak to four games following Saturday's 50-48 victory against Robert C. Byrd. Anthony Spatafore led the Indians, now 6-3 overall, with 23 points. Phoenix Sickles came off the bench to give BHS 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Zach Ayoob...
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Rewinding 28 Years to the Funniest Moment, Arguably, in Bridgeport High Sports History
Editor's Note: This blog ran initially on Dec. 21, 2014, which is why it may appear dated below. The headline has been changed to reflect the number of years since it happened. Take a read and enjoy. When going back through the sports history of Bridgeport High School, Eric Stoneking...
connect-bridgeport.com
Reep Leads Way as BHS Girls Improve to 8-2 With 49-34 Victory Against Preston
The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team improved to 8-2 on Friday with a 49-34 victory against fellow Class AAAA Region I, Section 2 foe Preston. The Indians allowed just two second-half field goals. Senior all-state point guard Gabby Reep had another impressive all-around effort with 30 points, six rebounds,...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Boys Basketball Team Riding Three-Game Win Streak Heading into Showdown with Robert C. Byrd
Three-point shooting isn’t necessarily a team strength for this season’s Bridgeport High School boys basketball team. Yet, it isn’t exactly a weakness either as the Indians showed in a 60-34 victory against Nicholas County, the first in three straight wins heading into Saturday’s clash at Robert C. Byrd.
