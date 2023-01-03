Read full article on original website
News On 6
What To Expect At The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals In Tulsa
A Tulsa tradition is coming back to town next week. The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals will return to the Tulsa State Fairgrounds for a week full of racing and excitement. Bryan Hulbert joined us to discuss more about what fans can expect at this year's event.
News On 6
Tulsa Brewery Expanding Non-Alcoholic Drink Selections
Breweries in Green Country are getting creative when it comes to helping people cut out alcohol after the first of the year. For many breweries, business slows down after the first of the year when many people choose not to drink for “Dry January." “January is always the slowest...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
News On 6
Suspect Wanted For Murder In Tulsa Believed To Be Hiding In Arkansas, Police Say
A suspect wanted for homicide in Tulsa is believed to be hiding out in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to police. Jayveon Washington is wanted for the first degree murder of Isaac Walker in October of 2022, police said.
News On 6
Plans Underway To Expand Pogue Airport In Sand Springs
Sand Springs leaders say plans are underway to expand the city's Pogue Airport. Pogue Airport officials say the facility isn't being utilized to its full potential and they hope to see things change here in the new year. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Launches E-Waste Recycling Service
The city of Tulsa has recently launched a new E-waste recycling service at all of its park community centers. People can bring in small electronics such as old landline phones, old cell phones, speakers, and printers among others so that they can be recycled properly. A lot of those items...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Crashing Into Vehicle During TPD Pursuit
A man was arrested in Tulsa on Wednesday after police say they crashed into another vehicle during a pursuit. According to Tulsa Police, officers pulled over a car on East 61st Street but the driver sped off after being asked for his license. TPD says the driver eventually crashed into another car and then tried to run away on foot. Officers were able to set a perimeter and caught the man.
News On 6
Man Shot, Killed His Brother During Fight, Tulsa Police Say
A man shot and killed his brother during a fight at a home near 46th Street North and Boulder on Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2023. Byron Speed died from several gun shot wounds, according to police. Detectives learned from family members that Bryon's brother, Clifton, was the shooter.
News On 6
12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother
A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.
News On 6
Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill
The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
News On 6
Tulsa Police: 1 Shot At Apartment Complex, Taken To Hospital
Tulsa Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were called to the Old South Apartments near E. 47th Pl. and S. Darlington Ave. where officers said at least one shot was fired in the parking lot. Police said they're...
News On 6
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
News On 6
Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges
A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve. This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well. Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.
News On 6
3 Tulsa Homicide Cases From 2022 Remain Unsolved
The Tulsa Police Homicide squad closed out 2022 with a nearly 100 percent solve rate, but there are still three unsolved murders. The families of those three victims are desperate for answers. As tough as it is on investigators to find a lead and solve a case, it's even tougher...
News On 6
3 Arrested In Wagoner County, Accused Of Drug Possession
A traffic stop ended with three people being arrested on drug possession complaints, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they pulled over Caleb Gipson for a traffic violation last Thursday and found that he did not have a valid driver's license. Amanda Gipson and Noah Wilson were passengers in the car. Deputies noticed a bag full of a white powdery substance inside the car, after a full search they reported that 16 grams of Fentanyl were found.
