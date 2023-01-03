A man was arrested in Tulsa on Wednesday after police say they crashed into another vehicle during a pursuit. According to Tulsa Police, officers pulled over a car on East 61st Street but the driver sped off after being asked for his license. TPD says the driver eventually crashed into another car and then tried to run away on foot. Officers were able to set a perimeter and caught the man.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO