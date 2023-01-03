Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of having “crossed a rubicon” after she slammed Republicans who intend to vote against a Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speakership. Responding to Greene's accusation that he—along with others, including Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, are actively misleading the Republican base by voting against McCarthy—Biggs said: “She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading.” In an op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, Greene wrote that “lying to the base is a red line” and “that’s what five of my closest colleagues are doing when they claim a consensus House Speaker candidate will emerge as they oppose Kevin McCarthy.” The Daily Beast previously reported that members of the far-right have now begun turning on Greene over her vocal support for McCarthy. “Marjorie is NOT America First, but regrettably a faker and a liar who raised millions claiming she would impeach Biden, and now backs a man for Speaker who refuses to impeach Biden,” far-right radio host Stew Peters told The Daily Beast.Read more at The Daily Beast.

