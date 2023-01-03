Read full article on original website
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
Ken Block shared heartbreaking final post before dying in accident
Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Former F1 Driver Michael Schumacher Is Still Recovering From His Skiing Accident
Widely regarded as the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher retired from the sport in 2006 — he briefly returned to the world of racing with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012 before calling it quits for good. Sadly, the seven-time world champion didn't get to embrace retirement because, just one year later, he was involved in a horrific skiing accident.
‘I’m too messed up now to type’: Jeremy Renner shares first statement – and selfie – after accident
Jeremy Renner has issued his first statement since he was hit by his own snow plow, with authorities revealing that the 6,500kg vehicle had “run over” the star of The Avengers when it began to unexpectedly roll. On Tuesday afternoon Renner, who remains in a critical condition and...
Wife of late ABC News producer Dax Tejera hit with kid-endanger raps, she insists she was monitoring children
The wife of late ABC producer Dax Tejera was arrested hours after her husband’s fatal heart attack for allegedly endangering their daughters, but insisted Monday she continued to monitor the young girls over camera after she left them behind in a Manhattan hotel to rush to the hospital with her husband. Tejera, a 37-year-old producer with “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died on Dec. 23 and police were called later that night to The Yale Club at 50 Vanderbilt Ave. over a report of unattended children, according to authorities. The NYPD said Monday a preliminary investigation “revealed that a 2-year-old female and...
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable” condition Sunday after a snowplow accident, a report said. The “Hawkeye” star was injured in Nevada “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow,” a spokesperson for the two-time Oscar nominee told Deadline. The 51-year-old actor, also known for his starring role in the Paramount+ series “The Mayor of Kingstown,” was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital near Reno. His spokesperson said he is “receiving excellent care” and his family was by his side. Renner has a home close to Reno near the Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, a 1,300-acre resort with “groomed ski runs for all levels, complete...
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident
LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes.
WATCH: Skiers Caught in Devastating Avalanche, Miraculously Survive
A terrifying avalanche swallowed a group of recreational skiers at an Australian ski resort recently. However, the group made a miraculous recovery escaping the horrifying event alive. According to reports, the avalanche hit the ski resort on Christmas day, with massive snow slides sweeping across the ski trails near the...
Tesla plunges off California cliff and 2 adults and 2 kids survive: "An absolute miracle"
Montara, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250...
Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old "Avengers" star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries."He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said...
Dax Tejera's wife faces charges for leaving kids unattended the night the ABC producer died
During a preliminary investigation, police found the young children "were left alone inside of a hotel room for an extended period of time."
Doggie daycare bus goes viral on TikTok
Who picks the seat when dogs in Alaska ride their very own doggie bus? CNN's Jeanne Moos explains what the "licky puppy corner" is.
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
Legendary Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical condition at a hospital on the west coast of the United States, according to Deadline. Deadline notes that Renner is a "two-time Oscar winner," and is "the star of the returning Paramount+ series "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films."
At least 10 injured outside Miami area restaurant where French Montana was shooting a video
At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant where rapper French Montana was shooting a music video, according to statements from the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR).
Jeremy Renner posts video update: ‘ICU spa moment to lift my spirits’
CNN — Jeremy Renner is getting pampered a bit in the hospital. The actor posted a video on the Instastories portion of his verified Instagram account Thursday that showed him getting a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap and laying in a hospital bed. The video was captioned,...
