The essentials list: Peloton instructor Olivia Amato shares her workout must-haves
A New York native, Peloton instructor Olivia Amato grew up playing field hockey and lacrosse and was a two-time all-county track star in high school. At Fordham University, her cheerleading team won the national championship. Now, she shares her workout must-haves with Underscored.
Our Most "Worth It" Buys Of 2022 That Won’t Go Out Of Style Any Time Soon
It’s time to review some of the most iconic buys of 2022, so if you see anything here that you haven’t already tried, it’s time to get on it ASAP. Don’t miss out on these products that are worth every penny, even more so when you realize that they’re going to be trendy for a long time! You’ll get many uses out of these, whether they’re fashion staples or essential items for the home. Start the new year off right with these worth-it buys from 2022.
M&M’s to offer ‘all-female’ packages for a limited time
Mars, the maker of M&M’s candies, has announced plans to debut “all-female” packages as a way to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo,” according to the company.
How to clean your gym clothes, according to experts
We consulted with experts to ask about the dos and don’ts of washing gym clothes, from the right washer settings to use, to the best detergents for the job … and what to do about the dreaded permastink.
These meal delivery services will keep you eating well in 2023
Meal delivery services offer everything from preportioned gourmet ingredients and chef-created recipes to diet-specific, ready-to-heat meals. Check out these nutritionist-approved kits.
