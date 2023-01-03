ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boardingarea.com

Ending Soon: The Citi Premier Card with 80,000 Point Bonus – Worth at Least $800!

The Citi Premier 80000 point offer is ending soon. If you want to get a lot of value from a single offer, this card will give you at least $800 in value!. The big sign-up bonus on the Citi Premier card is supposed to end soon so if you want to snag this card and its 80,000 point bonus, now is the time!
BoardingArea

Understanding The Most Misunderstood AMEX Platinum Card Benefit

When it comes to the American Express Platinum Card, I’d have to describe our relationship status as “it’s complicated.” While I can get a decent return on the $695 annual fee, it requires taking advantage of the plethora of statement credits. This is why some refer to the AMEX Platinum Card as one of the most expensive coupon books available.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
TravelNoire

Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations Affected Thousands Of Cruise Passengers This Holiday

As Travel Noire reported this week, Southwest Airlines flight cancellations have caused numerous bad experiences for passengers. Due to the airline’s mass cancelation of its flights, thousands of travelers hoping to fly are likely to be left in limbo a few days longer. The carrier had cancelled more than 10,000 flights since a winter storm struck the US last week. To make matters worse, thousands of passengers have not been able to fly to their cruise embarkation port or arrived too late.
Gizmodo

How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More

Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
FodorsTravel

What to Do When Your Hotel Room Is Unacceptable

Here are some tips for when and how to deal with subpar accommodations. ravel long enough, and you’ll eventually come across a hotel room that doesn’t meet your needs. Either it’s not clean, or it’s noisy, or some of the room’s safety features aren’t working properly. These situations are certainly disappointing, particularly after a long travel day.
BoardingArea

Chase Pay Yourself Back 2023 – New Categories and Lower Rates (for some cards)

The Chase Pay Yourself Back program for 2023 has made changes with new categories and lower redemption rates – for some cards. The Chase Pay Yourself Back program was introduced in the early days of the coronavirus as people stopped traveling. Instead of having points be used for things like travel, Chase made it possible to redeem points – at the same value as using them directly for travel – for things like grocery store shopping, home improvement stores, charitable giving, dining, annual fees, and even Airbnb.
travelmag.com

A Comparison of Direct Flights from NYC to Dubai

For years, the only way to travel between the Big Apple and the UAE’s most fashionable emirate was via a lengthy connecting flight. Thankfully, it’s now possible to travel between the two blockbuster destinations directly in less than 13 hours. Direct flights depart daily from New York to...
