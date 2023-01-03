ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’

SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Alma Man Who Attacked Police to Stand Trial

An Alma man charged with shooting at police more than 18 months ago is headed to trial. 29-year-old Tyler Moreno faces 18 charges including 3 counts of attempted murder. In October 2021 Moreno allegedly shot at police outside the Alma Police Department, continuing to shoot at police as they chased him west on Superior Street. Police returned fire, wounding Moreno, and he was arrested near the campus of Alma College.
ALMA, MI
kisswtlz.com

Midland County Police Seek Driver in Hit and Run Cold Case

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a 31-year-old hit and run cold case to come forward. According to Sheriff Myron Greene, on the evening of December 12th, 1991, Gregory McRoberts left his home on his bicycle on his way back to his disabled vehicle on South Meridian Road. His body was found on January 4th, 1992 in a ditch, and investigators believe he had been hit by a car. No suspects were found, but in 2005 McRobrets’ parents received a letter from someone claiming to be the driver of the vehicle.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Ancient Bell Stolen from Saginaw Township Church

A Saginaw Township church had its bell and a bell house stolen this week. The bell dates to 1883 and the bell house was made as part of an Eagle Scout project to hold the bell. The Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road says the items were stolen some time between 6:00 P.M. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Flint police responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue in Flint for a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 2 shortly before 4 p.m. A TV5 crew at...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Sanilac County Semi Crash Spills Thousands of Gallons of Milk

No tears were needed after no one was hurt in a milk truck crash in Sanilac County Wednesday. Police say a semi heading south on North Ruth Road near Mills Road in Marion Township around 2:35 A.M. was hauling a load of milk when a north bound SUV crossed into the semi’s lane. The semi driver was able to swerve to avoid the crash, but the truck overturned in the ditch. The SUV fled the scene.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI

