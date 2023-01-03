Read full article on original website
Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda January 10, 2023
The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 5:15pm and is expected to enter immediately into executive session to discuss contracts and labor relations agreements with employees. The Selectboard will reconvene the business part of the meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center at 230 Main Street. The public may also participate in the meeting over Zoom. The attached agenda contains information on how to access the meeting remotely, including the required “passcode.” ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.
Brattleboro Committee Vacancies
Town Manager’s Office 230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301. *************************************************************************************. The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:. ADA Committee. Arts Committee. Brattleboro Housing Partnerships. Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) Conservation Commission. Design Review Board (Alternate) Development Review Board (Alternate) Fence...
Brattleboro Charter Amendment Hearing – Protections for Residential Tenants
(802) 251 – 8115. Town of Brattleboro Petition for a Charter Amendment. The legal voters and citizens of the Town of Brattleboro are herby notified that the Selectboard will hold two public hearings on a petition that the Town of Brattleboro has received for proposed Amendments to the Brattleboro Town Charter on Tuesday, February 3, 2023 at 6:15pm and Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:15p.m. in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Town Offices, 230 Main Street.
WSESD Finance Committee Meeting Agenda and Minutes
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86933129509?pwd=alV0ZkwwVmVWditxTXlmNTJISGZ3dz09. Members: Shaun Murphy – Chairperson, Michelle Luetjen Green, Anne Beekman. 3. Recommendation to Board to Approve Warrants and Payrolls. 4. Other. Meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 5:50pm. Cc.SM, BN 1/4/23. Note: These proposed minutes should be considered preliminary until they are approved by the board at a...
WSESD Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes
The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday,. January 10, 2023 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81800343444?pwd=YUF3VFVuNklnSnJrdkZxd0JIbndhUT09. Meeting ID: 818 0034 3444. Passcode: MM4H4C. One tap mobile. +13017158592,,81800343444#,,,,*486028# US (Washington DC) +13052241968,,81800343444#,,,,*486028# US. Dial by your location. +1 301 715...
Balla Kouyaté and Mike Block at Next Stage on February 5th
PUTNEY, VT— 1/6/2023 — Next Stage Arts presents a concert with Malian balafon player and singer Balla Kouyaté and American cellist, singer, and composer Mike Block, on Sunday, February 5 at 4:00 pm. Composer, kora player, percussionist and vocalist John Hughes opens. Balla Kouyaté and Mike Block...
