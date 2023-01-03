ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Family of Damar Hamlin Shares Positive Update on Medical Condition While Foundation Donations Soar

The latest update on the medical condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin signals slight improvement as reporters spoke with his family for the very first time. Dorrian Glenn—Damar Hamlin's uncle—revealed that his nephew is still on a ventilator but has "improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%." According to reports from NFL Network, Hamlin is still sedated but the focus remains on getting him to breathe on his own and heal his lungs.
