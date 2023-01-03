The latest update on the medical condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin signals slight improvement as reporters spoke with his family for the very first time. Dorrian Glenn—Damar Hamlin's uncle—revealed that his nephew is still on a ventilator but has "improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%." According to reports from NFL Network, Hamlin is still sedated but the focus remains on getting him to breathe on his own and heal his lungs.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO