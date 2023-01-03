ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Next Avenue

Demystifying Car Insurance

The premium you pay is based on more than the vehicle’s make, model and year of manufacture. Have you ever wondered how your car insurance premium is determined?. "The simplest answer is that the price of car insurance is the insurance company's best estimate of what the future claims will cost, plus the costs of running the company and profit," explains Steve Lekas, co-founder and CEO of Branch, an online insurance company in Columbus, Ohio.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy