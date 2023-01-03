Read full article on original website
New Orleans native Jim Carmody, longtime football coach, passes away at age 89
Jim Carmody, a 2009 inductee into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, passed away January 5 at age 89. The longtime football coach had strong ties to New Orleans. Growing up off Elysian Fields Avenue where Brother Martin high School is currently located, Carmody played at Holy Cross from 1949 to 1951 under coach Lou Bronson. Carmody’s future wife would become a winner of the Miss New Orleans pageant.
Tulane, LSU players, Sugar MVP all on AP all-bowl team
Five players with area connections were named Friday to The Associated Press’ annual all-bowl team. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, who rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory over USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, was one of the two running backs on the team. His teammate Alex Bauman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining, was named as the team’s tight end.
Brother Martin nears perfection at Big Sam Duals with Louisiana Classic in sight
The Brother Martin Crusaders bounced back from falling short last weekend on the wrestling mats. The Crusaders went to the Big Sam Duals in Moss Bluff, Louisiana with teams from all over such as Lake Charles Prep, Sulphur, Sam Houston and Strake Jesuit of Houston. The dual tournament was small,...
UNO thumps HCU in second straight blowout home win
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 2-1) overwhelmed the HCU Huskies (4-12, 1-2) from the start in an 82-59 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Lakefront Arena. Four Privateers hit double figures as New Orleans won their 11th consecutive home conference game. It’s the longest conference home...
Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win, 68-48
NATCHITOCHES – For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win against...
Lions fortunate to escape with OT win over Lamar
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team battled through a great shooting day by Lamar, especially from three, and used tight defense in overtime to defeat the Cardinals 89-84 Saturday afternoon at the University Center. Lamar quickly jumped out to an 8-2 lead and would...
Women’s Basketball: Privateers make belated rally in loss against HCU
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (2-10, 1-2) threatened a comeback from a second half double-digit deficit but they ultimately fell 62-54 to the HCU Huskies (7-7, 2-1) on Saturday afternoon at the Lakefront Arena. Trailing 48-33 with 1:33 left in the third quarter, the Privateers’ defense really...
Defense stands tall as Lions knock off Huskies
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team relied on its defense, holding Houston Christian to more than 20 points below its season average as the Lions got out to an early advantage and never trailed in a 71-59 win Thursday night over the Huskies at the University Center.
Rummel explodes in second half to handle JFK at Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic
WESTWEGO – If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again. Archbishop Rummel failed to succeed early on in its Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic State Bracket semifinal game against John F. Kennedy Friday night at the Alario Center. Raiders coach Scott Thompson went to the bench.
Soccer: Mandeville wins pair of matches in north Louisiana
Mandeville has enjoyed an excellent season in boys soccer. The Skippers, currently fourth in the most recent LHSAA Division I power rankings, improved upon that standing with a pair of wins against north Louisiana programs Saturday. The Skippers edged Ouachita Parish 2-1. Mandeville took a 1-0 lead at halftime and...
Shaw rallies in final minute to edge Northshore at Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic
WESTWEGO – It had the appearance of an even matchup. Northshore reached the Class 5A final a year ago while Archbishop Shaw reached the Division semifinals. An even matchup turned out to be just that. Aidan Lasalle came up with a steal and the winning basket with nine seconds...
Crescent City Sports to live stream Saturday finals at Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage in 2023 begins with a bang, with live broadcasts of all four championship games of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic basketball tournament Saturday. Live coverage from the Alario Center in Westwego will begin just prior to the...
