Five players with area connections were named Friday to The Associated Press’ annual all-bowl team. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, who rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory over USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, was one of the two running backs on the team. His teammate Alex Bauman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining, was named as the team’s tight end.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO