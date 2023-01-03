Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Huck Cycles begins US production of Stinger electric motorbikes
Huck Cycles is a North Carolina-based electric motorbike manufacturer that built a name for itself with retro-inspired electric mopeds hand-made by Americans, including by a largely military veteran workforce. Now the company is beginning of production of its latest model, the Huck Stinger electric motorcycle. The Stinger may be the...
electrek.co
This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town
Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
electrek.co
Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging
The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
NanoFlowcell Quantino Twentyfive Is A Batteryless Electric Car That'll Do 0-62 MPH In 2.5 Seconds
London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, through which it aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. While the arrival of yet another EV brand is no surprise, nanoFlowcell is a fascinating study....
CNET
Best Solar Generators for 2022
One of the newest innovations in portable power mirrors the trends in power for your home: solar panels and batteries. Portable power stations have been around for a while, but adding solar panels to provide a charge on the go is the natural next step. Put portable power stations and solar panels together and you have a solar generator.
electrek.co
223 mile range electric bike with automatic shifting launched by CAKE
CAKE has just unveiled its latest heavy duty electric two-wheeler at CES 2023. But unlike the company’s electric motorcycles and scooters that came before it, the CAKE Åik is an electric bicycle complete with pedals. But don’t think that this e-bike isn’t ready for some hard work.
Top Speed
BMW’s Electric Cars Will Shift To Solid State Batteries
Earlier this month, one of BMW's top engineers for its next-generation batteries think that we've reached the peak of what lithium-ion batteries are capable of. Any improvements from here on for the current lithium-ion batteries will mostly be focused on lowering their cost or improving their energy density. For us to truly meet our goals, the jump toward solid-state batteries is inevitable, and BMW is also on board with this tech.
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
insideevs.com
Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator Previews Brand's First EV
If you were expecting Chrysler to rehash the Airflow Concept for CES 2023, you are in for a surprise. No, we still don't get to see what Chrysler's first EV will look like – at least on the outside. But we do get a glimpse at the automaker's future...
electrek.co
ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals
Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Bikerumor
Patent Patrol: Fox Factory’s Suspension Enhancing Hub and Derailleur Assembly
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Fox Factory has filed a patent titled “Suspension Enhancing Hub and Rear Derailleur Assembly”, outlining two separate but related inventions designed to eliminate the negative effects that chain tension exerts upon a bicycle’s rear suspension and ride feel.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
Bikerumor
Patent Patrol: Next Shimano Di2 Derailleur Floats Shifts for 2-Direction Impact Protection
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Published just today, Shimano’s latest Di2 drivetrain patent details an all-new, somewhat simpler electronic shifting mechanism that manages to float its shift motor in an isolated manner to better protect it from impacts. Once it’s mounted on the bike, you’d be hard-pressed to spot the functional differences tucked inside. But by employing a second return spring and a couple of lever arms that tuck inside its parallelogram, this prototype Di2 derailleur can handle direct outer strikes and impacts from objects coming off the wheel without damaging the sensitive motor & gearbox inside…
Bikerumor
Specialized Project Black Teases S-Works Prototype Tire, Mirror Saddle & Aerobar
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Specialized gave us a look at the road bikes of their 4 pro teams for the 2023 season, letting slip sneak peeks at several prototypes being tested as part of their Project Black development program. Official details remain thin, but we have a good look at a new S-Works Turbo road tire, a new 3D-printed Mirror saddle shape, and some sleekly aerodynamic TT aerobar extensions. Read on for a closer look…
Becker Auto Group Is Selling a 1974 Ford Bronco With Long-Term Ownership
It’s no secret to anyone that American car people love their trucks. Some of the coolest feats accomplished by humans have been made possible through the use of a good utility vehicle. Climbing mountains, navigating canyons, and blasting through the mud are all things you might expect to behind the wheel of a lifted 4 x 4. One incredible example of this is the Ford Bronco, Ones like this in particular.
Bikerumor
Rapha Publishes Sweeping Environmental ‘Impact Report’
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Rapha announced it met a few planet- and people-friendly objectives in 2022 but says its work’s not done yet. 100% carbon-neutral shipping, 9,000 garments rescued from the landfill through free customer repairs, and 99% organic...
DeWalt’s Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to tackle more DIY projects, then DeWalt has you covered. That’s because the trusted power tool brand is deeply discounted across Amazon, including everyday homeowner tools like cordless drills and screwdriver sets, as well as specialized tools like planers and orbit sanders. Since its founding in 1924, DeWalt has maintained its reputation for quality, and the brand’s distinctive yellow branding is an immediate sign of trust for home tinkerers, DIYers, and tradespeople alike. The...
