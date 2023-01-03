ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
netflixjunkie.com

After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy