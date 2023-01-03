Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble Qualifying...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Talks If Mr. McMahon Character Was WCW Copy, Owen Hart, More
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Ross discussed if Owen Hart was ever in the mix for a World Title match at the ’98 Royal Rumble, the Mr. McMahon heel character and if it was a WCW copy, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle On Bret Hart Turning Down WrestleMania Match With Him
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about how he tried to get a WrestleMania match against Bret Hart back at WrestleMania 21 and 22. However, the match never came to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Venice, FL: Six-Man Tag
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Venice, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Damon Kemp & Isaac Odugbesan. Cora Jade defeated Sol Ruca. NXT North American Title Match – Wes Lee...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
We’ve got two matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. – Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 1/4/23
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 864,000 viewers, down from the show last week, which did 876,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.28. AEW Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable...
ewrestlingnews.com
Top SmackDown Stars Being Advertised For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
On January 23, 2023, WWE will be hosting its 30th anniversary show for Monday Night RAW, and it’s expected to be a loaded event. Currently, top SmackDown stars are being advertised for the shows; including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE With Immediate Effect
Vince McMahon’s plot to return to WWE has proven to be successful, with the former Chairman now back with the company as of today. McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year due to allegations of misconduct with female employees that resulted in millions of dollars paid out in NDAs.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed, Notes From Backstage
Fightful Select has details about the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can see the details for each match/segment below:. Jason Jordan produced the opening Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Talks Wrestler Unions
During a recent NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, play was stopped to attend to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field of play, and was taken away in an ambulance. The incident moved Ric Flair to comment on the insensitivity of the pro wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On What WWE Officials Told Employees During Meeting About Vince McMahon’s Return
On Friday afternoon, WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting following the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was only held for employees and was delayed by 15 minutes. Additionally, the meeting only...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Marq Quen’s Injury, Ethan Page, & More
Speaking on the most recent episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy talked about Marq Quen returning from injury and a new dynamic with Ethan Page. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. When fans might see Marq Quen return:...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Notes: Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami’s Honorary Uce Shirt
A couple of WWE news items to pass along for the evening:. PWInsider reports that William Regal will be working backstage at SmackDown tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In NJPW Star
According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly interested in New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hikuleo. The report suggests that higher-ups within WWE have had interest in Hikuleo for months now. Currently, he is booked for a “loser leaves Japan” match against “Switchblade” Jay White. There’s currently no...
Comments / 0