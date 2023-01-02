Read full article on original website
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircuts in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
List of Most Popular Tattoo Shops Near Tyler, Texas
I’ve been tempted before but have never pulled the trigger on getting a tattoo. But I know that if I ever decide I want to make it happen there are lots of talented tattoo artists here in East Texas, and specifically here in Tyler, Texas that do a great job. Recently in the ‘All Things Tyler’ group on Facebook someone asked where to go for a good tattoo at a good price and there were lots of suggestions on where to go for a tattoo.
Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas
Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
CONTROVERSY, CULTS & COPS: Kelly Wilson still missing 31 years later
GILMER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a 2018 CBS19 story about Kelly Wilson's case. It's been 31 years — 31 years of questions, 31 years of rumors and 31 years of pain for one East Texas town. On Jan. 5, 1992, around 8:30 p.m.,...
UT Health Tyler welcomes their first baby born in 2023
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler celebrated a very special birthday on New Years Day. Edgar Espinoza Jr. was born at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making him the hospital’s first baby of the year. After ringing in the New Year with their family, the Espinoza’s did not know the hospital was going […]
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the name of a man whose body was found in a field on E. Marshall Ave Monday. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, the body is that of Paul Stebbins II, 34, of Longview. Thornton said no foul play is suspected.
List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays
The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
14 Months Into His Stay, Hunter Is Ready For His Permanant Home
Hunter is ready to move on. He's ready to take on a new life and ready to show off his personality and skills as an Australian Cattle dog. He's looking for an active family that will play fetch with him and let him run around in their big backyard!. This...
Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum
It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
Man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC deaths dies while serving life sentence
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man who was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people for the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison, records show. Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving […]
UPDATE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview has been identified
UPDATE: The body found in Longview on Monday has now been identified as 34-year-old Paul Stebbins II. Investigators say at this moment there is no criminal act suspected. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in […]
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
Suspect in Tyler bank shooting returns to scene, is taken into custody without incident
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have taken into custody a suspect believed to be responsible for a Tuesday afternoon shooting. According to LouAnn Campbell with the City of Tyler, the shooting took place in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in front of Texas Bank. The aggravated assault happened at about 3:17 p.m..
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
