Tyler, TX

Mix 93.1

List of Most Popular Tattoo Shops Near Tyler, Texas

I’ve been tempted before but have never pulled the trigger on getting a tattoo. But I know that if I ever decide I want to make it happen there are lots of talented tattoo artists here in East Texas, and specifically here in Tyler, Texas that do a great job. Recently in the ‘All Things Tyler’ group on Facebook someone asked where to go for a good tattoo at a good price and there were lots of suggestions on where to go for a tattoo.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas

Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Health Tyler welcomes their first baby born in 2023

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler celebrated a very special birthday on New Years Day. Edgar Espinoza Jr. was born at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making him the hospital’s first baby of the year. After ringing in the New Year with their family, the Espinoza’s did not know the hospital was going […]
TYLER, TX
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the name of a man whose body was found in a field on E. Marshall Ave Monday. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, the body is that of Paul Stebbins II, 34, of Longview. Thornton said no foul play is suspected.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays

The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum

It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview has been identified

UPDATE: The body found in Longview on Monday has now been identified as 34-year-old Paul Stebbins II. Investigators say at this moment there is no criminal act suspected. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

