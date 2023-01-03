Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
8bar Upgrades Affordable Kronprinz Carbon Road Bike With Sleek Integration, Classic Look
For almost a decade, 8bar’s Kronprinz road bike has been an affordable option for riders looking for a quick, no-nonsense ride that won’t break the bank, but is still customizable. Now, a modern updated Kronprinz Carbon is better than ever with fully internal cable routing, bigger tire clearance, and a return to classic seatpost setup. 8bar describes it as a timeless modern road bike in a sea of look-alike ‘moving spaceship’ aero bikes…
Bikerumor
Cake Åik Pedal-Assist Utility eBike of :work Series Claims 224 Mile Range
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Cake, a brand of mountain bike-inspired electric motorcycles, has released its very first pedal-assist eBike. The Åik is marketed squarely as a utility vehicle with a claimed range of 224 miles and a maximum cargo capacity of 441 lbs (200 kgs).
Bikerumor
Salsa recalls carbon Cowbell, Cowchipper handlebars
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Salsa’s popular gravel bike handlebars, the Cowbell Carbon and much wider Cowchipper Carbon, are being recalled for a potential breaking hazard. They say the bars could crack and break where the brake levers clamp on to them, creating a fall and/or crash hazard.
Uphill Sand Drag Trucks Make the Ram TRX Look Like a Power Wheels
PeterBjorck on YouTubeThey're a lot like rock bouncers, except they're fire-spitting Nissan Patrols that climb dunes in the Middle East.
Pinkbike.com
First Look: 7mesh Stash System Jackets and Vest Strap to Your Bike
Downtube storage makes a lot of sense, especially when conditions are changing and you need to shed a layer or two but don't want to look like an Abercrombie & Fitch model with your jacket tied around your waist. Thing is, the majority of bikes are still keeping their downtubes to themselves, which means sometimes bringing a backpack just to put your extra clothes in when you warm up. 7mesh wants you to leave your pack at home, though, with their new Stash System jackets and vest strapping to your bike instead.
Hoka shoes review: We tested the comfort and durability of these running shoes on the trails and through a marathon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes review. Spoiler alert: We love Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes. They have everything a distance runner or a trail runner needs in a shoe. Your feet are comfortable and protected, even when you’re navigating challenging terrain.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Golf.com
4 areas where Callaway’s Paradym drivers excel, according to our robot
For the 2023 edition of GOLF’s ClubTest, we once again teamed up with Golf Laboratories for robotic driver testing. With the help of their swing robot, we’re able to get a better picture of how each driver performs at the same speed (95 mph), delivery and attack angle in a 9-point face mapping test. The result is an unbiased (and extremely detailed) look at where each driver model excels.
Bikerumor
Specialized Project Black Teases S-Works Prototype Tire, Mirror Saddle & Aerobar
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Specialized gave us a look at the road bikes of their 4 pro teams for the 2023 season, letting slip sneak peeks at several prototypes being tested as part of their Project Black development program. Official details remain thin, but we have a good look at a new S-Works Turbo road tire, a new 3D-printed Mirror saddle shape, and some sleekly aerodynamic TT aerobar extensions. Read on for a closer look…
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 “Concrete” Rounds Out The Newly Dropped Suede Pack
The New Balance 550 is firing on all cylinders to start of 2023. Releasing now on the newbalance.com online store is a complete “Suede Pack” of colorways including the Team Royal, Team Red, and this attractive “Concrete/Sea Salt” colorway that plays both the collegiate aesthetic and classic “dad shoe” grey roles.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
Bikerumor
Patent Patrol: Next Shimano Di2 Derailleur Floats Shifts for 2-Direction Impact Protection
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Published just today, Shimano’s latest Di2 drivetrain patent details an all-new, somewhat simpler electronic shifting mechanism that manages to float its shift motor in an isolated manner to better protect it from impacts. Once it’s mounted on the bike, you’d be hard-pressed to spot the functional differences tucked inside. But by employing a second return spring and a couple of lever arms that tuck inside its parallelogram, this prototype Di2 derailleur can handle direct outer strikes and impacts from objects coming off the wheel without damaging the sensitive motor & gearbox inside…
hypebeast.com
Nike Reinforces Its Air Max Scorpion With Protective Gaiters
The winter season will deliver more showering rainstorms and heavy blizzards, so it’s crucial that you keep safeguarding footwear on deck. Luckily,. has responded to climate changes by releasing weatherproof footwear options for its fans, and the latest to get unveiled is this Air Max Scorpion installment with gaiters.
Bikerumor
AASQ: What’s the Difference Between Air and Coil Rear Shocks?
Rear shocks come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes that manufacturers tailor to very specific needs of riders ranging from XC racers to downhill shredders. For many, swapping out a shock is an expensive and anxiety-inducing task that involves a bit of math, and a whole lot of research to find the right rear-end trail partner.
Bikerumor
Kitsbow Launches “Experienced” Apparel Store to Buy & Sell Used Gear!
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. North Carolina’s employee-owned Kitsbow Cycling Apparel announces a new retail store that will exist within their existing Direct-to-Consumer store. The new Kitsbow Experienced Apparel Store will provide current Kitsbow customers a place to list and sell their Kitsbow gear.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
Bikerumor
Pro Bikes: World Champ S-Works Tarmac SL7s of Niamh Fischer-Black & Remco Evenepoel
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Two of 2022’s World Champions are racing Specialized bikes this year, so when SD Worx & Soudal Quick-Step unveiled their 2023 kit, we thought we’d take a closer look at these two subtle rainbow-adorned World Champ Tarmac SL7 bikes. Last year was the first time the UCI awarded a Under-23 title, and New Zealander Niamh Fischer-Black was the first young rider across the finish line. And for the elites, Remco Evenepoel was the 89th man to win the title at the event in New South Wales last summer.
